Barbara M. Kleese (nee Murphy), resident of Newnan, Georgia, passed away on July 12, 2023, at the age of 87, with her children by her side.
She was born on June 6, 1936, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, to Mr. and Mrs. John P. Murphy. Barbara was the granddaughter of Mrs. Barbara Conley Murphy and Carter Boone Murphy of Pine Bluff, AR, and her mother, Johnnie Reichardt Murphy, belonged to a founding family of Little Rock, AR. She was the widow of LtCol Gene D. Kleese of Annapolis, MD.
Barbara attended St. Anne's Academy in Ft. Smith, and she went on to graduate from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she earned her Bachelors of Education degree. She was also an active member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. It was during her time at university that Barbara met and later married her beloved husband, Gene D. Kleese in 1958.
Barbara had a zest for life that was contagious and loved the military life moving her family across the U.S. and overseas. She and Gene had four children, Betsy Allen of Newnan, GA (died 2021); Bryan Kleese of Sierra Vista, AZ; Sara Kleese of Roswell, GA; and Suzanne Kleese-Stamps of Villa Rica, GA. She devoted much of her career to teaching, owning a business with her husband, charitable work, and performing community services as a Master Gardener of South Fulton. She retired from Bank of America in 2003.
Barbara leaves behind a legacy of love, and family. She will be deeply missed by her surviving children, her eleven grandchildren and 2 great grand-children.
A memorial service to celebrate Barbara M. Kleese's life will be held in Ft. Huachuca, AZ where she will be interred with military honors with her husband in perpetuity.
Barbara's imprint she left on the lives she touched will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to have known her. May she rest in eternal peace.