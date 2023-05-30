“There is an element of excitement associated with the word “airplane” that creates the spirit of adventure. It knows no boundaries and encourages enthusiasm that is as infectious as it is appealing.”
—Paul H. Poberezny, Founder and President of the Experimental Aircraft Association 1953-1989
The Newnan-Coweta County Airport recently hosted the EAA Young Eagles program where 12 pilots, eight volunteer ground personnel and several airport staff members, coordinated airplane rides for 40 kids, with 36 of those having their first airplane ride ever.
Marginal weather caused a cancellation of the first scheduled date on May 13, and Saturday’s event was nearly canceled as well due to inclement weather. But by mid-morning the sky cleared, and it was a go.
This event came together after Fayette and Coweta County schools reached out to the local aviation community looking for ways to get aviation students excited about flight.
They initially contacted the Commemorative Air Force, which contacted the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and then contacted the Experimental Aircraft Association.
The two local EAA Chapters contacted the Newnan-Coweta County Airport (KCCO) believing this airport might be the best venue for such an event. The Airport Authority at KCCO helped put the event together while managing the original cancellation and rescheduling the event.
The last and most crucial step was enlisting the pilots and their personal aircraft to be used for the airplane rides.
EAA Chapter 6 out of Falcon Field in Peachtree City and EAA Chapter 468 out of Peach State Aerodrome in Williamson, reached out to the Peachtree City RV Squadron and their EAA member pilots, as well as other EAA Member pilots in the local aviation community.
Several pilots heeded the call and were willing and able to donate their aircraft, time, fuel and expertise to share the joy and excitement of flight with the young aviation enthusiasts.
EAA Pilot Vic Syracuse gave rides in his Stearman biplane and said it was wonderful to see both the enthusiasm of the kids as well as the involvement of the parents.
“As pilots, it’s the most fun we can have with airplanes — sharing and hopefully inspiring future pilots,” Syracuse said.
Steve Mensch, another pilot donating his time and airplane, said one of his passengers was on the edge of hyperventilating.
“Once we were 10 feet off the runway, I asked him how he was doing. He said, ‘This is awesome!’ All his fear was gone, and he was fully engaged in the experience.”
Mensch said it is a privilege to be able to share my love of aviation with others, and hopefully light the fire of future dreams.
“I shared with all my passengers, if you love this, just remember somebody has to fly airplanes for a living. Why not you?” Mensch said.
Tiffany Matthews, a volunteer with the EAA Chapter 468 and one of the ground personnel overseeing the event, commented on how great it was to see both chapters and pilots joining together to make the day possible.
“We would not have been able to have this event without everyone’s help,” she said.
Launched in 1992, the EAA Young Eagles program has dedicated over 30 years to giving youth ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane. It’s the only program of its kind, with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation.
EAA has declared May 15-20 as “Learn to Fly Week.” To date, over 2.3 million young people have enjoyed a free introductory flight through the Young Eagles program. As of May 2023, the program has helped 2,309,714 students fly.
The Experimental Aircraft Association was founded in 1953. Based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, it has grown from a handful of aviation enthusiasts to an international organization representing virtually the entire spectrum of recreational aviation.
EAA’s 270,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft.
Established in November 1954, the local EAA Chapter 6 holds a distinguished position as one of the earliest aviation chapters not only in Georgia but also in the U.S.
Its inception was fueled by fifteen aviators who laid the groundwork. Throughout its history, the chapter has witnessed fluctuations in membership, reaching a peak of sixty members before settling at its current count of approximately fifteen dedicated individuals.
While the chapter had long been rooted at KCCO, it recently made a significant transition to a private hangar nestled within the bustling Atlanta Regional Airport Falcon Field in Peachtree City.
EAA Chapter 6 holds its monthly chapter meeting on the third Saturday of each month.
Additionally, EAA Chapter 468 (Peach State Aerodrome - GA2) established on March 15, 1974, will be 50 years old next year.
After not meeting for several years, a small group got together earlier this year and decided to get the chapter up and running again. However, they didn’t want to meet and just talk about airplanes. They aimed to do something in the community. That opportunity came about with the Young Eagles event.
The EAA Annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin is consistently the largest airshow/aviation event in the world where thousands of aircraft and hundreds of thousands of aviation enthusiasts from around the globe get together during the last week in July every year.
