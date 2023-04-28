Fawns, goslings, butterflies, flowers … spring is a living greeting card wishing you beauty and happiness. With all the new life in the making, there will be some young ones who need a bit of help. Cue the wildlife rehabilitators.
Rehabbers, as they are known, are specially trained, licensed and inspected by the Department of Natural Resources to rescue, raise, and prepare animals to be returned to the wild. Animals who are incapable of fending for themselves after recovery, due to injury or human habituation, are placed in licensed facilities, often as wildlife ambassadors for educational purposes. But the number one goal is always to return animals to their habitat to live a natural, wildlife.
It is important to note that it is illegal to keep wildlife including birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles or anything else, even if you are attempting to help the injured animal or raise it until it is old enough to release. Wildlife rehabilitation is more complicated and delicate than it would seem. You can quickly kill an animal by feeding it the wrong thing, or too often, or sometimes by feeding at all. Animals can die just from being handled, or from being kept too warm or too cool, or too many other complications to name. They can also become dependent on humans ruining their chances for an independent life if not managed correctly.
Wildlife Rehabbers in our area are:
Lithonia Animal Hospital — Dekalb County, 770-482-2966
Rehabbers are the best source of information for what to do if you find an animal you think needs help, but here are a few guidelines for when an animal might or might not need rescuing:
In all cases of a possibly abandoned baby, watch the animal for at least an hour and see if a parent returns. The last thing you want to do is kidnap a baby that has a viable parent. Every rehabber will tell you they can’t raise a baby as well as the parent(s) can.
Opossums don’t count well. Females carry older babies on their backs. If one falls off, she may not notice, though young ones can call their mother with a sneezing sound. If you find a lone opossum that is smaller than 7 inches from nose to rump and the mom doesn’t return, call a rehabber.
Find an “abandoned” tiny fawn in your yard, on the roadside, etc.? It is probably fine. Does leave young fawns for hours while they forage. Leave it alone. If no mom appears in 24 hours, or if its ears are curled back — a sign of dehydration — or if you’re sure the doe is dead, call a rehabber.
Find a bunny nest in a shallow grassy nest? Cover it lightly with the grass or material that covered it. Leave them alone and keep dogs and cats away. Mother rabbits only feed their kits twice per day, so seeing no activity all day is normal.
Per the Audubon Society — Call a rehabber if a bird is sick or injured, or if a young bird is out of the nest, is calling and is not being attended by a parent for over an hour. I’ve seen birds that look way too young to be out of the nest — fluffy, wispy feathers on the head and very short tail feathers — yet, they were being fed by adults. Those young birds are fine. And yes, you can put a bird back in a nest.
Be aware that any handling of wild animals is incredibly stressful for them. Capture myopathy is an often-fatal, stress-induced degenerative muscle condition that basically sends an animal into shock in the paws or hands of a predator. Yes, you are a very large predator in the eyes and minds of wildlife, no matter how kind and caring your intentions are. Personally, I suspect it is nature’s way of not being aware of things when you are about to be eaten, but the important thing is there is no specific treatment for it.
On the other hand, handling wild animals is dangerous for humans. Animals are built to defend themselves. They will do anything — bite, scratch, pummel, urinate, defecate, spray, vomit — in order to escape your grasp. Some carry diseases that are transmissible to humans. That’s another reason to call a licensed wildlife professional.
Never turn a wild animal into a pet. It isn’t fair to the animal, and though adorable as a baby, the hormones of adulthood can turn your pet into … well, a wild animal. After living with you for a time, the animal cannot be returned to the wild. It is destined to be euthanized or spend its life in an enclosure trapped between the human world and its rightful place in the wild. It is a truly cruel outcome.
If a rehabber tells you to capture the animal, follow their instructions exactly. They may include:
Don’t feed it. Diets are often different than you might imagine, and the wrong food can injure or kill an animal. Kitten replacer milk, or goat milk, or pet milk seems fine for an orphaned fox kit, or raccoon, or opossum, right? It’s not. Believe it or not, rehabbers have access to very specific milk for each animal.
Don’t talk to it. Though you may use your most soothing voice, it is the sound of a predator to a wild thing. Animals can die of stress.
Keep it in a padded, well-ventilated enclosure with low light.
For ongoing information on wildlife rehabilitation and cute pictures, I recommend the For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue Facebook page. They are located in Tennessee and cannot take out-of-state patients, but their educational posts are excellent. The Department of Natural Resources provides thorough additional information at https://georgiawildlife.com/sick-injured-or-orphaned-wildlife#sick.