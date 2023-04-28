20230429 H&G 1

Megan Tetreau, a wildlife rehabilitator holds Doc, a one year old opossum at Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary in Hubert, N.C., Tetreau has volunteered at the facility for several years.

 Public domain archive

Fawns, goslings, butterflies, flowers … spring is a living greeting card wishing you beauty and happiness. With all the new life in the making, there will be some young ones who need a bit of help. Cue the wildlife rehabilitators.

Rehabbers, as they are known, are specially trained, licensed and inspected by the Department of Natural Resources to rescue, raise, and prepare animals to be returned to the wild. Animals who are incapable of fending for themselves after recovery, due to injury or human habituation, are placed in licensed facilities, often as wildlife ambassadors for educational purposes. But the number one goal is always to return animals to their habitat to live a natural, wildlife.