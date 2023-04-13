A range of habitat types attract a variety of wildlife. We are fortunate to have meadows, wooded spaces and an abundance of water on our little piece of heaven. We also manage the property for maximum habitat by leaving the meadows unmown most of the year, leaving dead trees in place for the homes and food they provide, and only using pesticides when absolutely necessary.
We are rewarded with sightings of many kinds of wildlife going about their lives close by. One of the critters who make their homes here are Canada geese. In fact, currently, a goose is nesting at our door. And I mean right in the crux of the porch and the wall of the house. So we're not using that door for the rest of April until she hatches her chicks. Since she has successfully nested there before, she will likely repeat every year. When I had a little sign made directing delivery people to a different door, I didn't realize we’d be using it year after year.
Several local denizens benefit from the various nests on the property: raccoons, foxes, possibly armadillos, crows and rat snakes.
We had a pair of geese nesting in a copse near the water, but we hadn’t seen them after the tremendous rains. Inundated nests are but one way geese lose their clutches. On inspection, we found the nest destroyed and a spotlessly clean eggshell. The hole in the side suggested a crow’s work. Fire ants likely cleaned up any nutritious material left behind.
The next time we checked that area, we found the black rat snake (Pantherophis obsoletus) pictured here, trying to fit its mouth over the eggshell. Apparently, it didn’t notice there was no “prize” inside this particular egg, but it was giving it all the stretch it had in its jaws.
Contrary to common knowledge, snakes don’t unhinge or dislocate their jaws to swallow large prey. Their jaws are composed of several bones with stretchy tendons and skin connecting them. This allows a snake to stretch their mouths over prey larger than their head. But there is a limit. Although this rat snake is over 4 feet long, he can’t swallow a +3-inch long by +2-inch wide goose egg. Imagine trying to fit even a chicken egg in your mouth. Not possible. The snake came to the same conclusion. The uncrushed shell was still there the next day.
In most of Georgia, the black rat snake is the most common variety, though yellow and gray rat snakes appear in southern and coastal areas. With a long black body, faint patterning sometimes visible, and a white chin and belly, they are easy to identify. Even if you're not a fan of snakes, a rat snake will not harm you or your pets … unless your pets are chickens. You’ll need a snake-proof enclosure for your birds, but then everything wants to eat a chicken.
Don't like the voles, squirrels and chipmunks in your yard? The rat snake is a chemical-free and no-cost exterminator. Although it is a common snake throughout Georgia, it is a protected species across the state. So is it illegal to kill them, but it is also unfair to kill a creature just trying to live its life in the habitat where Nature put it.
It might be unsettling to know that there’s a local “long boy” who is large enough to down a goose egg. We see the big fella occasionally. I last saw him half submerged in a brush pile checking out the buffet of lizards, mice and other tasty morsels. I like to believe he’s the one we saw the first time we visited our future property. That was about 10 years ago, so it’s possible. He’s a kind of ambassador in my mind. “Welcome to the property. It’s a wildlife sanctuary, so tread lightly, please.” We try to do just that.
Donna H. Black writes articles, fiction, poetry, and more. A horticulturist by training and a writer by choice, she enjoys bringing facts about the natural world to readers. Follow her blog about writing at donnablackwrites.com and find her books on Amazon.com.