A range of habitat types attract a variety of wildlife. We are fortunate to have meadows, wooded spaces and an abundance of water on our little piece of heaven. We also manage the property for maximum habitat by leaving the meadows unmown most of the year, leaving dead trees in place for the homes and food they provide, and only using pesticides when absolutely necessary.

We are rewarded with sightings of many kinds of wildlife going about their lives close by. One of the critters who make their homes here are Canada geese. In fact, currently, a goose is nesting at our door. And I mean right in the crux of the porch and the wall of the house. So we're not using that door for the rest of April until she hatches her chicks. Since she has successfully nested there before, she will likely repeat every year. When I had a little sign made directing delivery people to a different door, I didn't realize we’d be using it year after year.