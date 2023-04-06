It’s been at least two years since I’ve seen an osprey (Pandion haliaetus) hovering over the lake, scanning for the movement of an unlucky fish. But twice this week, I’ve spotted the welcome silhouette of large bird, narrow wings, light underbelly and cheeks, over the water.
An osprey (aka, fish eagle) is a large raptor (i.e. bird of prey), two feet in length with a wingspan of six feet. At a distance, they can be hard to distinguish from a 2- to 3-year-old bald eagle, which we are also fortunate to have nearby. Both birds have brown wings, a whitish-speckled belly, and a dark eye stripe. However, ospreys have white feet, not yellow; their head is smaller in proportion to their body; and they have narrower wings than eagles. Dense, oily plumage to keep them dry.
Almost exclusively a live fish eater, ospreys hunt during the day (i.e. diurnal). They hover 30-130 feet over the water, then dive up to three feet deep, feet first, to snag fish. They don’t dive head first like a pelican, but they can close their nostrils to keep water out. Remarkably, when they spot the movement of a fish below, their brain accurately calculates the angle of distortion due to water (refraction) to locate their prey. Their catch rate is 25-70 percent. The average time to catch a meal is about 12 minutes. Ask any angler how impressive those stats are.
One of my favorite behaviors of the bird is the way it orients a captured fish along its own body axis for aerodynamics. They grip the fish, one foot in front of the other, with its head facing forward, tail to the back. The outer toe on each foot is reversible, which allows the bird to grip prey with two toes in the front and two to the rear. That’s handy when gripping slimy, wiggling fish. The only other bird of prey with this ability is the owl. Ospreys also have spikes, called spicules, on the bottom of their feet for gripping slippery meals.
Osprey can be found on every continent except Antarctica. Being such a prevalent bird around the world, its image is on over 50 international postage stamps. Their habitat is always near water where food (fish) is available. The only more widely distributed raptor is the peregrine falcon. North American birds spend the winter in Florida, Southern California and South America. European birds travel to Africa. Migration flights average over 150 miles per day.
Osprey breed at 3-4 years of age and are generally monogamous, maintaining the same mate for their 7-10 year life span, though one bird was known to reach 25 years of age. A pair constructs a large nest six feet across of sticks, grasses, seaweed and flotsam. The male brings sticks and the females arrange them. A first-year nest may be as small as 2.5 feet in diameter and 3-6 inches deep. However, a pair will refurbish a nest year after year, reaching six feet in diameter and up to 10 inches tall.
Insufficiently tall, sturdy nesting sites can thwart breeding, so some communities have built nesting platforms for the large raptors — hawks, osprey and eagles. I keep hoping a raptor will build in our huge lightning-struck pine. It has no foliage, so there is an unfettered 360-degree view and easy access for large birds, but no takers yet. Maybe this will be the year.
Once the female lays 2-4 rusty-brown splotched eggs 2.5 inches long, both birds will incubate them for 35-43 days. The second egg hatches about five days after the first. If food is scarce, the first to hatch has the best chance of survival. Chicks fledge in 8-10 weeks, but parents continue to feed them. Since it takes five months to raise young, there is only one brood per year.
Populations of osprey, like other raptors, have rebounded since DDT was banned in the early 1970s. Their population is growing at about 2 percent per year — a happy environmental story. Fishing nets and plastics pose a threat to birds and nestlings who can become entangled in it. That’s another good reason to pick up any broken or surplus fishing line, bobbers, lures, cups and other trash when enjoying our lakes and streams.
Thanks to the Cornell Ornithology Lab, the National Wildlife Federation, Wikipedia, and ITIS for supporting information.
Donna H. Black writes articles, fiction, poetry, and more. A horticulturist by training and a writer by choice, she enjoys bringing facts about the natural world to readers. Follow her blog about writing at donnablackwrites.com and find her books on Amazon.com.