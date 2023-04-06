20230408 H&G Wild Things OSPREY.jpg
Photo by Andy Morffew

It’s been at least two years since I’ve seen an osprey (Pandion haliaetus) hovering over the lake, scanning for the movement of an unlucky fish. But twice this week, I’ve spotted the welcome silhouette of large bird, narrow wings, light underbelly and cheeks, over the water.

An osprey (aka, fish eagle) is a large raptor (i.e. bird of prey), two feet in length with a wingspan of six feet. At a distance, they can be hard to distinguish from a 2- to 3-year-old bald eagle, which we are also fortunate to have nearby. Both birds have brown wings, a whitish-speckled belly, and a dark eye stripe. However, ospreys have white feet, not yellow; their head is smaller in proportion to their body; and they have narrower wings than eagles. Dense, oily plumage to keep them dry.