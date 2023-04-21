20230422 H&G Butterflyweed.jpg

Some creatures are blessed with charisma. They are readily recognizable, and seeing even a picture of one elicits an "Awww" from the viewer. Pandas, whales, polar bears and baby seals come to mind. Few insects have this widespread appeal, but monarch butterflies are a notable exception.

By now, most people are aware that monarchs need milkweed for their caterpillars. Without milkweed in our countryside and gardens, there are no caterpillars. No caterpillars, no monarchs. Many gardeners have taken up the charge of increasing the abundance of milkweed by planting it.