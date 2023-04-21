Some creatures are blessed with charisma. They are readily recognizable, and seeing even a picture of one elicits an "Awww" from the viewer. Pandas, whales, polar bears and baby seals come to mind. Few insects have this widespread appeal, but monarch butterflies are a notable exception.
By now, most people are aware that monarchs need milkweed for their caterpillars. Without milkweed in our countryside and gardens, there are no caterpillars. No caterpillars, no monarchs. Many gardeners have taken up the charge of increasing the abundance of milkweed by planting it.
When planting milkweed, it is important to use the species native to your area. The University of Georgia State Botanical Gardens has a wonderful pamphlet, Monarch Butterflies and Georgia’s Gardners available online (see link below) with a map of which varieties grow where and with photos of the various flowers. The plants native to most of the top half of Georgia are:
Butterfly weed – Asclepias tuberosa (Not butterfly bush, Buddleia davidii). This plant is a favorite due to its stunning orange flowers. It grows 2-3 feet tall. Prefers open sunny areas, like roadsides.
Clasping Milkweed – Asclepias amplexicaulis. Grows to 3 feet tall with creamy or pink flowers. Grows in open, sandy areas.
Swamp Milkweed – Asclepias incarnata. Showy pink to purple flower clusters on plants up to 5 feet tall.
White Milkweed – Asclepias variegata. White flowers. 2-3 feet tall. Grows in dry, rocky places and exposed sites like roadsides and ridges. Aka Red-ring milkweed. Will grow in partial shade or full sun.
Whorled Milkweed – Asclepias verticillata. This species looks least like a milkweed, with a loose cluster of white flowers and narrow spiky leaves on 1-3 feet tall plants.
In general, milkweeds provide nectar and pollen to many pollinators, not just monarchs. The important part the plant plays in the monarch’s life cycle is as food for the caterpillars, not as nectar for the adult butterflies. Milkweeds are mostly deer resistant due to the bitter, milky sap. However, I have had deer munch new leaves as they are emerging, setting the plant back for several weeks. The sap makes all milkweeds somewhat toxic so don't plant it where livestock may access it.
Milkweed can't generally be successfully transplanted from the wild. Rather than making wildlands poorer by removal of native plants, seek nursery-grown plants or seeds. Look up “winter sowing” or watch this space for a future article on the method for germinating seeds. Since milkweeds are perennial, once established, they’ll return with no input from you. In the fall, plants produce long, hard peapods crammed with intricately arranged seeds with silky parachutes to carry them to new locations.
Our native milkweeds are not usually available through big box stores. Check for availability at native plant sales, botanical gardens and native plant nurseries. When big box stores carry milkweed, it is usually Scarlet or Tropical Milkweed (Asclepias curassavica). Though they are beautiful with red and yellow flowers, they bloom long after monarchs should have moved on toward their wintering groves in Mexico. Keeping the butterflies here too long in autumn puts them in danger of freezing and disease. Tropical milkweed is a plant to avoid. Then there’s that weird Balloon Milkweed (Asclepias physocarpa aka Gomphcarpus physocarpus). I’m not even sure it’s a true milkweed, but don’t plant it. It is not native and can be invasive. Save that garden space for native milkweeds.
A note on pesticides, especially neonicotinoids like Imidacloprid. This class of pesticides makes the entire plant poisonous, including the nectar and pollen. If bees, butterflies or caterpillars feed on any part of the plant, they are doomed. Check any plants you buy to verify they have not been treated with neonicotinoids.
Donna H. Black writes articles, fiction, poetry and more. A horticulturist by training and a writer by choice, she enjoys bringing facts about the natural world to readers. Follow her blog about writing at donnablackwrites.com and find her books on Amazon.com.