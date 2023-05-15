By rounding up their bills, customers of the Coweta Water and Sewerage Authority have made possible the donation of $255,000 to local charities over the past four years.
The “DRIP” program, in which customer bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar, was launched in 2019.
In May of 2023, the authority awarded five organizations checks for $7,500. All donations to this fund are utilized during the annual grant cycle for nonprofit agencies that support Coweta County and its residents.
Last week, 10 organizations were awarded the checks, again for $7,500. The authority is also setting up a fund that will help customers who can’t pay their water bills. That fund, once created, will get $7,500 for this year and some funding from last year.
This year’s recipients were Backpack Buddies, Bridging the Gap Community Outreach, Inc., Coweta County Special Olympics, Coweta FORCE, Coweta Pregnancy Center, Coweta Samaritan Clinic, ELEVATE Coweta Students, Meals on Wheels of Coweta, Inc., Newnan-Coweta Angels House, and The Rutledge Center.
The 10 organizations were chosen by the authority’s board members, by employees and by customers, who chose an organization through an online voting process.
The authority has greater than 90 percent participation, said CEO Jay Boren. While most customers simply round up their bills, some have chosen to add an additional dollar or two every month.
Some employees who are not customers are also contributing monthly. While the average contribution is just $6 or so a year, it adds up. And that’s where the program’s name comes from.
“Every drop counts,” Boren said. “We are so proud to be a part of a community that supports its local charities and helps give back to its fellow residents.”