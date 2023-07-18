20230717 McRitchie-Hollis Museum

The historic McRitchie-Hollis Museum in Newnan is home to the Newnan-Coweta Historical Society.

The Chattahoochee Valley Historical Society will hold a virtual presentation on the McRitchie-Hollis Museum Sunday at 3 p.m.

Every house, and every home, has a history. One home that encompasses an abundantly rich history of both its many residents and its community can be found at 74 Jackson St. in Newnan.