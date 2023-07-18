The Chattahoochee Valley Historical Society will hold a virtual presentation on the McRitchie-Hollis Museum Sunday at 3 p.m.
Every house, and every home, has a history. One home that encompasses an abundantly rich history of both its many residents and its community can be found at 74 Jackson St. in Newnan.
The McRitchie-Hollis Museum is a beautiful neoclassical home built in 1937. Once owned by Ellis and Mildred Peniston, members of a prominent mill family, the house later was the Newnan Hospital Auxiliary offices before becoming a museum.
It still houses many of the Penistons’ former belongings and even has their family kitchen preserved in its original state. It has served as a museum and home base for the Newnan-Coweta Historical Society since 2013.
The museum is the subject of the Chattahoochee Valley Historical Society’s quarterly presentation, which will be held via Zoom and will be led by NCHS Executive Director Larisa Scott.
Scott will share the history of NCHS and future plans for the museum, as well as other services the organization provides.
The museum has many relics from Newnan on display. In the Penistons’ former dining room, one can find preserved wooden blocks that once lined the streets of Newnan’s picturesque Courthouse Square.
In the adjacent room, one can find the museum’s “meet the locals” exhibit featuring local Newnan-born figures such as country music legend Alan Jackson.
Another exhibit is dedicated to the infamous “Murder in Coweta County,” a 1948 court case
memorialized in a 1976 book by Margaret Anne Barnes and later in a 1983 television film starring Andy Griffith and Johnny Cash.
Additionally, there is an exhibit of one of Newnan’s most notable residents, Ellis G. Arnall, who served as governor of Georgia from 1943-1947. His term included the infamous “Three Governors Controversy. Arnall died in 1989 and is buried across the street from the museum in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Scott is a Georgia native and Newnan resident for 25 years. She is a strong advocate of history, storytelling, education and preservation.