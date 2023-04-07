20230408 CUTLINE VFW provides Plants.JPG

From left are Tim King, Janet Alford, Jean Ward, Bob Ward, Resident Gardner Mr. Rogers, Betty Noice, Recreational Therapist Ms. Theresa and Billy Alford. Not pictured are Mike Andrews & Stephen DaValt.

 Photo courtesy Janet Alford

VFW Post 2667 and Auxiliary support the Trinka Davis Veterans Village CLC in Carrollton by purchasing vegetable plants and flowers for them to plant in their courtyard.

This outdoor area brings many hours of enjoyment to the veteran residents there.