The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2667 will host a variety of activities celebrating Memorial Day this year.
VFW Members will be out at Walmart, Kroger at Thomas Crossroads and Kroger at Lower Fayetteville on Friday through Monday, May 26-29 giving out Buddy Poppies. Poppies symbolize the sacrifices of fallen soldiers. Donations are welcomed.
The poppy is a symbol of remembrance, dating back to tWorld War I, and the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae in 1915. McCrae witnessed the red poppies growing in the fields where countless men died during the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium.
On May 27, flags will be placed on the graves of veterans at Oak Hill and Forest Lawn Cemeteries. Volunteers of all ages are asked to meet at the Coweta Veterans Club at 9 a.m. to receive maps of the Veteran graves, coffee, donuts and a group photo.
Flags will be given out after arrival at the cemeteries. Volunteers are asked to bring a screwdriver to poke holes in the ground for flags.
A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Veterans Park at 11 a.m. on May 29. Attendees are asked to bring a chair. A free lunch will be provided for the public after the ceremony at the Coweta Veterans Club, located at 130 Veterans Club Road.