20230510 Memorial Day plans.jpg

Crosses, provided by The Newnan Rotary Club, dot the Veterans Park in Newnan, as well as other locations around the city. A number of events in Newnan, including at Veterans Park, are planned for the weekend to mark Memorial Day.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2667 will host a variety of activities celebrating Memorial Day this year.

VFW Members will be out at Walmart, Kroger at Thomas Crossroads and Kroger at Lower Fayetteville on Friday through Monday, May 26-29 giving out Buddy Poppies. Poppies symbolize the sacrifices of fallen soldiers. Donations are welcomed.