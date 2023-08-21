20230816 VFW Peanut Butter.JPG

From left are Family Store Manager Sarita Workman, Janet Alford, Linda Parten, Lisa Carroll, Billy Alford, Jean Ward, Bob Ward, Theresa River, Michael Bethke, VFW Post 2667 Commander Don Herr and Warren Park.

 Photo courtesy Janet Alford

In 2019, VFW Post 2667 & Auxiliary started collecting peanut butter and jelly at the monthly meetings in an effort to support veterans and give back to the community.

This month's donation to the Salvation Army was the largest donation since the program began, according to Janet Alford from VFW Post 2667 & Auxiliary.