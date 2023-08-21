In 2019, VFW Post 2667 & Auxiliary started collecting peanut butter and jelly at the monthly meetings in an effort to support veterans and give back to the community.
This month's donation to the Salvation Army was the largest donation since the program began, according to Janet Alford from VFW Post 2667 & Auxiliary.
“This was made possible by our VFW Post 2667 and Auxiliary Members, members of VFW District 10 attending a meeting hosted by VFW Post 2667 and wanting to help, Coweta County Quilts of Valor and the neighborhood of Persimmon Creek North who collected at their annual July 4th Parade,” Alford said. “VFW Post 2667 was recently highlighted on the National VFW website for this peanut butter project.
This month’s donation to the Salvation Army included 244 jars of peanut butter, 100 jars of jelly, 20 canned foods and 6 birthday kits, totaling 575 pounds.
“This was made possible by The Newnan Times-Herald consistently sharing our monthly photos of donations to the various food pantries drawing interest from other groups wanting to support the VFW,” Alford said.