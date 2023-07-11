20230712 CUTLINE VFW.JPG
Photo by Janet Alford

VFW Post 2667 & Auxiliary delivered this month's Peanut Butter and Jelly donation to One Roof.

Members collected 86 peanut butter, 61 jellies, 35 canned foods and 6 birthday kits (288 lbs) to donate to a local food pantry at their July meeting.