VFW Post 2667 Auxiliary recently sponsored the VFW Auxiliary National Singing Contest, Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue!
Students in grades K-12 were encouraged to submit a video of their solo vocal performance of The Star-Spangled Banner. Five schools submitted a total of 27 entries. They are judged in two categories: Grades K-8 and Grades 9-12.
All winners received a winner certificate, a participation certificate and an engraved medal.
First Place winners also received a monetary award.
1st Place - Eden Osabutey, Grade 7, Bass Middle School
2nd Place - Janice Edward, Grade 4, Welch Elementary School
3rd Place - Makayla Harris, Grade 4, Welch Elementary School
1st Place - Sydney Banks, Grade 11, Northgate High School
2nd Place - Jenna Loper, Grade 11, Northgate High School
3rd Place - Lindsey Floyd, Grade 10, Northgate High School