The VFW Post 2667 Auxiliary recently honored Coweta Quilts of Valor for its efforts to recognize local service members.
Quilts of Valor are handmade quilts that are machine or hand quilted by volunteers and awarded to service members or veterans who have been touched by war, according to the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The quilts are made to a specific size requirement, labeled, awarded and recorded.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son Nat was deployed in Iraq at the time. Roberts’ vision was of volunteer teams who would donate their time, materials and expertise to comfort and thank service members and veterans for their service.
Nearly 346,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded nationally since 2003, and Coweta Quilts of Valor is nearing the 1,000 mark.
VFW Auxiliary President Christina Mathis and Verna Funk, the Auxiliary’s patriotic instructor, recently presented members of Coweta Quilts of Valor certificates of appreciation.
The certificates read: “As a member of the Coweta Quilts of Valor organization, your patriotism and veteran support is appreciated and commended by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary Post 2667.”
“Saying thank you to those that do the very same to veterans in our community was something that the VFW Auxiliary wanted to accomplish for the Coweta Quilts of Valor,” Funk said.
For more information on the Quilts of Valor Foundation, visit www.qovf.org.