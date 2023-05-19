They were each honored with a single red rose. Widows of the local National Guard unit received the fresh blooms with a smile as special guests at last week’s “Old-Timers National Guard Reunion.”
Organized by veteran guardsman G.D. Hendrix, the close-knit group gathered for an evening of swapping stories over plates of barbecue.
“It’s good to see those people,” said veteran Harry Philips who’d served nine years in the unit. “It’s great, it’s a good thing. It gets us back together.”
Despite the name of the gathering, anyone who has served in the local unit of the National Guard since its inception on May 9, 1949, is welcome at the reunion dinners.
Honoring the widows of past guardsmen reflected their value of family and friendship that connects the longstanding local unit. Veteran George Justiss recalls how the tight-knit friendships went beyond the men who trained and served together but also remained among the wives and children.
“We all went through it together. And that drew our families closer together,” said Justiss.
“If a certain family was having some kind of problem; financial, physical they would bond together and they would go to them and help each other. It was special to us men. We were close, but when our families were close that brought us even closer as men.”
Veteran Ned Chambless also recalled the strong bond formed while serving. “We just got to be like a family after a number of those years training together,” said Chambless.
For some, they were true family, training side by side as brothers like Raymond and David Payton. Raymond joined first, serving for 6 years. David followed suit and stayed in the National Guard for 39 years.
“It was good, it was real good,” said Raymond on serving alongside his brother. His favorite memories with his brother centered around driving tanks through the woods during their annual summer training. “We enjoyed it; it was fun,” he said.
While their friendships were close, they were anything but closed off to newcomers. “We were all first a child of God, then we were all men. We didn’t recognize this black, white, Hispanic, or any other nationality. We were all men; we loved each other,” said Justiss. “We were hometown boys. Whoever came into the unit, we just accepted them.”
Time spent serving their country and supporting each other built an unbreakable bond. Lasting not just during their time as active guardsmen but through the decades.
“The men are still close together,” said Justiss on remaining close over the decades. “We bonded together and stayed together.
Summer Training Stories
Stories of summer training together were shared throughout the evening. Here are a few such memories told by our veterans.
Elwood Thompson
“We met one night a week at the armory and went to summer camp for two weeks at Fort Stewart each year. I well remember my first camp at Fort Stewart. I was an assistant company clerk and my duties included running errands for Capt. Estep. During summer camp, we were required to spend one day and one night in the field. When we got there, Capt. Estep told me to pitch a pup tent for him to sleep in. All of us were to sleep on the ground in tents that night.
During our orientation, we were told to watch out for rattlesnakes, as they were common in the area. As I was pitching the tent in palmetto bushes, sand and scrub oaks, I was very watchful for rattlesnakes and I became concerned about my sleeping in the tent. A snake could very easily crawl in with me in the middle of the night, so I had a plan. That night when we were told to go to bed, I slipped over to the motor pool which was nearby and crawled into the back of a deuce and half truck and spent the night. My company commander was sleeping on the ground with the rattlesnakes and I was safe in the back of the truck.”
Ned Chambless
“We’d go to different places and one summer we went to summer camp down in Fort Stewart. And of course we had different sections in our unit. We had a group that manned the tanks. And we had a rifle section. When we went for summer camp out at Fort Stewart, we camped out in the woods for the two weeks we were in training. Of course, everybody set up their own camp in the woods, which is really thick and you couldn’t see very far because of the undergrowth.
The rifle group had their own camp area and every group had their own area. We had training every day and sometimes night training. So, this one day we were planning to have the night training and we got ready and ate early to get ready for our training session. We got through eating and went to our encampment. Now, there’s always folks that want to do stuff. We were the rifle section and we had these rifle grenades that you could fire off. They’d go over and they could explode at a distance away from a camp. So someone decided we take one of these rifle grenades and fire it over towards the tank section and see what they do. And we did... Well, somebody did.
Of course, everything was quiet and then the grenade was fired and went over to the tank section. All of a sudden after it exploded a tank cranked up. And here we could hear it comin’ through the woods, knocking trees down heading in our direction. And of course our tent was just a big tarp tied between two trees. All eight or ten of us stayed up under that one tent.
Well, the tank came up to there, and of course it was some of us from our same group. They were all just playin’ with one another. They run that tank up to our tent and our encampment. They ran the turret, which is the gun part, up under our tent and fired a blank out of that tank!
And oh God, when it flashed fresh out the side of that tent looked like a bird taking off. It was just flying off and everything. All our cots, everything was just blown everywhere. Of course one of the guys out of the tank said, “Y'all asked for that!” and drove off. And that’s all that was ever said. We went on to our training session and had to leave everything as it was.
And of course, it rained while we were gone on our training. We got back and you can imagine us using these flashlights trying to get all our stuff, our clothes, shoes, cots, everything we had. It was right funny after the fact, but it was a mess that night. But it was done and fun, nobody got hurt or anything like that. We were all friends.”