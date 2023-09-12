A new art exhibit is coming to the University of West Georgia.
Winner of UWG’s 2023 Blackwell Prize in painting, Brian Rego is an artist who paints anything from forests to couples walking on a riverside.
The Blackwell Prize is a $10,000 award that is given each spring and fall for writing and observational painting. It is part of the legacy of Fred and Nell Blackwell, both public school teachers and UWG alums, who created the Blackwell Trust to support public education in Newnan and the surrounding communities.
The Blackwells had a vision for making their community better through the arts, according to Dr. Chad Davidson, director of UWG’s School of Arts.
“This trust is the sole reason we’re able to offer these prizes,” Davidson said.
In addition to the monetary award, prizewinners get to stay for two to four weeks at Gray Cottage, a renovated bungalow managed by the Newnan Artist-in-Residence Program.
Blackwell awardees also engage with the UWG community during their residency, giving free public readings and lectures, visiting schools, offering workshops for students and stressing the important roles of art and literature in communal life.
“We are thrilled to be hosting Brian Rego,” Davidson said. “His work and devotion to art education make him an ideal recipient of this award.”
Rego was born in Santa Clara, California, and received an M.F.A. from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. He has taught in higher education at institutions around the country and is co-founder of the Midlands School of Art, which offers training in visual perception and the classical use of materials.
Rego creates paintings inspired by his personal experience and narrative. His art combines imagination and memory with components from the observable world.
“Each figure is a characterization of someone or something in my life, personifying psychological and spiritual states, in the middle of some event or activity,” Rego said.
Rego exhibits nationally, and his art is held in personal collections in the United States, Canada, Germany and Australia. He is represented by the Nancy Margolis Gallery, and currently lives in Charleston, South Carolina with his wife and four children.
Rego’s paintings will be on exhibition at The Vault Gallery in Newnan Sept. 15-29, concluding with a reception. He will also discuss his work in a short presentation at 6 p.m. in the UWG Campus Center in Carrollton on Sept. 19.
In addition, Rego will hold a painting workshop in Newnan on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Select paintings from the workshop will be featured in Rego’s Vault Gallery exhibition. Those interested in participating should contact UWG art professor Erin Dixon at edixon@westga.edu.