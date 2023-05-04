Everyone else went first; his dad made sure of it.
A young Glenn Render squeezed into the back of his dad’s pickup alongside a load of church kids, eager to cool off on a hot day at Hideaway Beach in Senoia.
“(My dad) used to take three loads to pick the kids up. We were the last ones to get there and the last ones to leave,” said Render. “He was a real activist; it rubbed off on me.”
Sonya Matthews, the owner of Frios Gourmet Pops, grew up alongside the Render family. “He’s always smiling, happy, cheerful and ready to spread cheer to everyone. He was like that as a kid and his dad was always as well,” said Matthews.
Spreading joy
Today, Render drives a UPS truck instead of a pickup truck like his dad. Instead of bringing kids to swim, he’s brought packages to residents and businesses in historic downtown Newnan for the past 15 years.
In all, Render’s been driving for UPS for 28 years. His manager, Maggie Scales, has worked with Render since 2012. “He’s always happy,” she said. “He rarely comes back with packages because he has everybody’s contact info. If you ever have a package, and you’re in Newnan and it’s on his truck, you’re going to get it that day,” said Scales. “If someone isn’t at their business, he’ll bring it to your house or call you and meet you somewhere. We have customers reaching out about him all the time, whether it’s business or personal.”
His customers aren’t the only ones who cross the line from business to personal. After the 2021 tornado, Render called every UPS contact on his route, making sure they were safe.
“I walked my packages to them,” said Render about delivering post-storm. “Older people have medicine. I treat everyone’s package like it’s my mom’s package. My customers are number one.”
Inspiring Generosity
Render has been a Shriner since 2005. He’s a member of the Newnan Lodge 299 and Al-Karim Temple 242. For several years he and fellow members delivered turkeys to families in need during the holidays.
“He does not have any strangers in Newnan. He’s an all-around community guy. It isn’t just with the business; it doesn’t stop there,” said Scales.
With a heart to do more, Render began collecting and donating bikes to children. His generous spirit became contagious. During the pandemic, fellow UPS drivers joined the cause. Jones Blocker and former Pike County law enforcement officer John Sutton, began collecting bikes with Render to bring to children for Christmas.
The UPS trio partnered with law enforcement from Coweta and neighboring counties and brought bikes to police departments. Officers then dispersed them to children in their communities.
Today, their fundraising organization is aptly named Bikes for Kids. To date, Bikes for Kids has put wheels into the hands and hearts of 300 children.
“Now I see many of them around with their bikes,” recalls Render beaming. “It just makes me cry.”
Beyond Bikes
Bikes for Kids continues to grow. This past April, they teamed up with Huckaby’s Store in Brooks, Georgia, for a special golf tournament fundraiser.
Seth Bonner, a 17-year-old from Pike County, sustained injuries from a motor vehicle accident last fall leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
“One hundred percent of proceeds went to him and his Shepherd Center therapy bills, the renovation of the house for wheelchair accessories and widening of doors and ramps,” said Render. “It was a very joyous day. To have his family and friends come together in one accord — that’s love. To God be the glory.”
Additionally, the Bikes for Kids team presented Bonner with a GRIT all-terrain wheelchair, allowing him to explore his love of the outdoors.
Tracy Bonner, Seth’s mother, is an employee at Huckaby’s. “It was just the biggest shock that the community would come together like that. It was just wonderful,” she said.
The Bonner family lives on a dirt road, making it difficult for Seth to navigate their property in a traditional wheelchair.
“Seth loves to be outdoors. He’s a hunter; he fishes,” said his mother. “Being outdoors is what he likes and what he needs.”
“When we presented it to him, there was a lot of gratitude, a lot of tears,” said Sutton. She later heard that within hours, Seth visited the creek on his family’s property using the GRIT, something he hadn’t been able to do since the accident.
Catch the Wave of Giving
Render’s joy and generous spirit reach beyond him; it’s contagious and continues to grow with whomever he meets.
“He’s always willing to give and always willing to support. And if we were ever doing something where we were raising money, he would always give. He’s just that type of person. Very giving and cheerful,” said Matthews. “He will give the shirt off his back to whoever needs it. If he can’t do that, it will be his shoes, or he’ll feed you. He’s just an all-around great guy.”
To catch Glenn’s wave of giving, follow Bikes for Kids on Instagram @upsbikesforkids.