Citing potential inclement weather, the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance (MCAA) announced the postponement of the Lewis Grizzard Games this week.
“Due to the forecasts of massive amounts of rainfall and potential flooding leading up to and through our athletic competitions, MCAA has decided that the safety of the participants and spectators is better served in better weather circumstances,” said Carol Chancey with the MCAA. “MCAA’s goal is to host a fun and safe event for everyone.”
Chancey said the MCAA will announce new dates for the games to be held this fall.
This MCAA is also not doing a 4th of July BBQ this year.
However, on June 22 MCAA is offering diners at Sprayberry’s Barbeque in Newnan a chance to win in two drawings for gift cards.
Anyone ordering a “Lewis Grizzard Special” on Thursday, June 22, and who takes a photo of the order, and posts it on the MCAA Facebook page (morelandculturalartsalliance) will be entered in a drawing for a $100 VISA Gift Card.
Anyone ordering any other menu item from Sprayberry’s on Thursday, June 22, and who takes a picture of the order, and who posts it on the MCAA Facebook page (morelandculturalartsalliance) will be entered in a drawing for a $50 VISA Gift Card.
Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. Participants do not have to be present to win.