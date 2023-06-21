Lewis Grizzard Games

Citing potential inclement weather, the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance (MCAA) announced the postponement of the Lewis Grizzard Games this week.

“Due to the forecasts of massive amounts of rainfall and potential flooding leading up to and through our athletic competitions, MCAA has decided that the safety of the participants and spectators is better served in better weather circumstances,” said Carol Chancey with the MCAA. “MCAA’s goal is to host a fun and safe event for everyone.”