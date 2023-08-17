Two local residents, Novella Jones and Hilda Lee Hamby Bourdeau are joining the centennial club, celebrating their 100th birthday.
Novella Jones
Novella Jones was born on August 20, 1923, in Heard County. Jones said her family was raised on a farm. She was the third child, with a older brother, Harvey, an older sister, Yvette, and a younger sister, Winiford. She is the last living of her siblings.
“I was raised up in the country,” Jones said.
Her father was a farmer, and her mother was a homemaker. Jones said life was hard on the farm.
“We worked,” Jones said. “We picked cotton, and worked in the fields. We had to help Daddy because we were all he had.”
Jones said her father would often reward whoever got done first with a dime.
“That dime was like $5,” Jones said. “We worked a lot. We had cotton, corn, raised cows, hogs and everything. We ate what we raised.”
Jones said she had great parents that taught her a lot.
“(My father) was a good guy,” she said. “He saw that we were well taken care of. We had a fireplace, and at night, we would sit around and pop popcorn. My parents taught us to be truthful and love each other, and that’s what we did.”
In 1931, Jones and her family moved to Coweta County. She went to East Newnan School briefly but stopped in the 10th grade.
“I thought, ‘I’m not gonna work on the farm anymore,’ Jones said. “I wanted to marry and get out of it but that didn’t happen. It just put more on me … it was hard.”
After a break from school, she went back to school for a brief time, but eventually stopped to help her mother.
In her early teens, she married and started a family. Jones had two sons: Kenneth, who has passed away, and Randy.
“My husband was 10 years older than me,” Jones said. “That’s how bad I wanted to get away from the farm. But he had a job, and he had money. Daddy couldn’t give us much. It was really hard.”
Jones said she worked odd jobs while raising her kids. She said she and her husband loved to attend country dances. She also loved to cook and bake pies and biscuits.
“My grandson would drive all the way from Valdosta for my biscuits,” Jones said.
Jones said she used to love to go shopping and try on new clothes and get her hair washed and rolled weekly. She still enjoys getting her hair done often.
“I have to have my hair fixed,” she said.
Jones loves to eat steak, ice cream and any kind of pie. She loves to watch cooking shows.
Her niece, Brenda Jordan, said her aunt is a beautiful lady.
“She is a lady, a real Southern lady,” Jordan said.
Jones said her niece was her sidekick.
“No matter what time it is, she’ll be here in a little bit,” Jones said. “And my son Randy is a sweetie.”
Jones said she has been looking forward to her 100th birthday all year.
“I’m very excited,” Jones said. “I kept looking at the calendar and wanted the day to hurry up and come.”
Jones said she doesn’t know what the secret is to her longevity.
“I feel kind of numb,” Jones said. “Everyone wants to know how I got here. I don’t know. I’m just as shocked as everybody. I am just so happy. I never thought I would be important to anybody, but I have nurses from out (of) town that want to stop by to see me.”
Karen King at Ansley Park Health & Rehabilitation where Jones is a resident, said Jones is a joy to be around.
“She has a sharp mind,” King said.
King said a party was planned for Jones tomorrow, but the party had to be postponed because of COVID-19 cases at the center.
“She was very sad about it, but we have a lot of surprises planned for her,” she said.
Jones said she hopes to have many more birthdays.
“I want to have all the happy days,” Jones said.
Hilda Lee Hamby Bourdeau
Hilda Lee Hamby Bourdeau was born July 28, 1923, in Kentucky, the fifth of 11 children. Bordeaux became a “traveler” at an early age. Her father worked on building dams, so the family moved from state to state as her “Pop” went wherever the work was.
During her younger years, she traveled from Kentucky to South Carolina, Florida and Alabama before ending up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the place where her family put down roots and opened a boarding house. Most of her school years were also there, so she considers Lancaster her home.
She was required to work hard, helping with her younger siblings, as well as with various chores in the boarding house. Even at a young age, she could cook, clean, entertain children and socialize with new people of all backgrounds.
Bordeau grew up during a tough time when her family, and many others, didn’t have much. She was 6 years old when the Great Depression hit.
“I never went hungry,” Bourdeau said. “My mother was a wonderful cook and could stretch the food budget into delicious meals,” she said. “She would even share what little they had with anyone who came to their door hungry.”
Storytelling and singing was a favorite pastime and form of entertainment for her family and Bourdeau was a talented singer. She loves to tell the stories of how she has entertained her family through the years, sharing her experiences and escapades, said Julie Chapman, a friend of Bourdeau’s. Chapman said she visits Bourdeau every Tuesday.
“We have become best friends,” Chapman said. “I always enjoy her stories. One of my favorite stories was about a time during the war when she and a close girlfriend traveled from Pennsylvania to California,” Chapman said. “There was an overnight stop, and much to their alarm, the two innocent young women found they had chosen lodging in a house of ill repute. Consequently, they ended up sleeping on the bus.”
Bourdeau and her husband, Maurice, whom she affectionately referred to as Moe, married in 1950. When he began working for Delta Airlines, the couple moved to Atlanta. The couple had four children. Bourdeau always enjoyed traveling, so she and her husband traveled quite frequently throughout the U.S. and to other countries that include China, Portugal, Italy, France, Switzerland, Ireland and Greece.
Even as she grew older, she still kept active. While in her 80s, she joined a singing group in Peachtree City and was active for many years. She began painting after age 90 and gifted many paintings to friends and family.
Her family says she has slowed down a bit now and enjoys sleeping late and visiting with her caregivers, friends and family.
Bourdeau believes she has lived a blessed life. She cherishes her children, her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
To celebrate her centennial, Bourdeau’s family hosted a party last month. The birthday girl was all decked out, wearing a sparkling crown and sash that read, “100 and Fabulous.”
“She was beautiful,” Chapman said. “Her family and friends feel blessed to have her in their lives.”
According to Boston University, about one in every 5,000 people in the U.S. is a centenarian and about 85 percent of them are women.