Formed in late 2020 in Atlanta, The Mad Hatters – composed of rock veterans from the Georgia Satellites and other national and regional acts – tour extensively as a Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute band.

The Coweta Community Foundation has announced it will kick off its fall fundraising season with Coweta Fest, an exciting new event at the Newnan location of Line Creek Brewing Co.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5-10 p.m. Line Creek is located at 18 Savannah St. in downtown Newnan.