The Coweta Community Foundation has announced it will kick off its fall fundraising season with Coweta Fest, an exciting new event at the Newnan location of Line Creek Brewing Co.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5-10 p.m. Line Creek is located at 18 Savannah St. in downtown Newnan.
Headlining the event will be The Mad Hatters. Formed in late 2020 in Atlanta, The Mad Hatters – composed of rock veterans from the Georgia Satellites and other national and regional acts – tour extensively as a Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute band.
The Mad Hatters include Vegas Dave Turner, vocals and guitar; Fred McNeal, guitar and vocals; Wayne Vokovich, bass and vocals; Todd Johnston, drums and vocals; and Asher McKinney, keys and vocals.
Each guest at the event will receive a goody bag filled with items like hats, koozies and stickers.
Five exclusive silent auction items will be available for bidding and will remain available for two weeks after the event.
An Alcohol Tree Raffle and a variety of food trucks will also highlight the event. A percentage of the food truck profits will benefit the foundation.
Sponsorship opportunities will be available as well, and all proceeds will go to the foundation’s
Traditional Grant Fund benefiting local nonprofits.