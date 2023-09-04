The historic streets of Senoia were packed with music and art lovers during Sunday’s PorchFest 2023. The blue skies and comfortable temperatures brought thousands of guests to Senoia.
Attendees enjoyed music from 20 bands on 14 porches. The fun day concluded with a VIP concert with Cowboy Noyz and FLUX.
PorchFest 2023 was sponsored by the Senoia Downtown Development Authority. Volunteer event organizers Evan and Susan Stitt were extremely pleased with the day's success.
“The perfect weather and the long holiday weekend brought lots of guests to Senoia. Those of us who live here know how special Senoia is. We are always proud to show it off and PorchFest did just that,” Evan said. “Our guests; residents and non-residents, all got to listen to wonderful music from local musicians, enjoy artwork from local artisans, and food from our local restaurants and the food trucks who participated.”
Several local businesses sponsored the event which helped provide a fun and safe environment, Evan said. “Lots of volunteers pitched in and made the event pretty much flawless.”