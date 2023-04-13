Last month my son, Michael, and I met early in the day at JFK airport in New York to begin an around-the-world trip that would focus on the Southeastern Asian countries of Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The first leg of this journey would be onboard the “world’s longest flight” from JFK to Singapore, scheduled to depart at 11:40 p.m. This left us the entire day to spend together at the new TWA Hotel inside the airport.