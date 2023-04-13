Last month my son, Michael, and I met early in the day at JFK airport in New York to begin an around-the-world trip that would focus on the Southeastern Asian countries of Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.
The first leg of this journey would be onboard the “world’s longest flight” from JFK to Singapore, scheduled to depart at 11:40 p.m. This left us the entire day to spend together at the new TWA Hotel inside the airport.
The TWA Hotel is located inside Terminal 5, which until 2000, had been TWA’s flight center at JFK. It was recently converted into a sleek, modern hotel.
The terminal’s original, white curved roofline, which served as an icon for this world-famous airport for more than 40 years, has been preserved.
We spent the day roaming around in this iconic hotel/museum. It brings to mind the grand old days when TWA was “the king of the hill.” Everything in the hotel is themed to TWA from the check-in counters, the uniforms worn by hotel personnel, the towels at poolside, the menus in the restaurants and cafes, and even the pencils in the 512 guest rooms.
There is a departure board, of the pre-digital type, with flashing lights and letters that scramble and unscramble announcing updated flight information. In the courtyard outside the main lobby sits a fully reassembled Lockheed Constellation – TWA’s signature aircraft. This grand old “workhorse” of the TWA fleet is clearly visible through the 486 variously shaped window panels that form the outer wall of the grand lobby. Facts about the “Connie,” as it is affectionately remembered, and the photos of the famous people who flew it are the central theme of the hotel’s interior.
We had dinner outside on the pool deck and watched flights landing and taking off. As the sun disappeared into a hazy horizon, I reminisced about the many times I had departed for faraway places from this storied terminal at JFK.
How long is the flight from JFK to Singapore? The airline publishes the duration of the flight as 19 hours and 35 minutes. A footnote to that time indicates that the shortest time ever recorded for this flight was 17 hours and 15 minutes while the longest time so far recorded is 21 hours and 14 minutes. The devil in these details is a factor beyond the control of the airline – the wind. Whether it will help (tailwind) or hinder (headwind) flight time cannot be predicted until the day of the flight, and EVEN then, the prediction is subject to minor in-flight corrections.
The Airbus A350-900 that we would be flying is the latest flagship aircraft of Singapore Airlines. The Ultra Long Ranger version of this aircraft does not have the 400-plus seats that this plane can accommodate in short-haul flights. Rather, to accommodate the enormous amount of fuel required, the Airbus A350-900 ULR has only 161 seats. This reduction in the number of passengers allows for a tremendous increase in the amount of fuel that can be loaded. The take-off weight of this aircraft is 560,000 pounds, and it cruises at 0.85 Mach or 647 miles per hour. According to my in-seat flight tracker program, we flew at net ground speeds (including the tailwind) of 580 miles per hour to as fast as 658 miles per hour. The plane is 226 feet in length and its modern, new design that uses over 50 percent “composite” materials allows it to fly further and faster than any other aircraft in commercial service — up to 11,162 miles. Singapore Airlines claims that its “A350-900ULR can fly more than 20 hours nonstop, combining the highest levels of passenger and crew comfort with unbeatable economics for such distances.”
The A350-900 ULR benefits from the most modern concepts for the design of passenger cabins. This design set new standards of comfort for passengers and crew alike. The advances made in the A350’s cabin have led to the development of a cabin-design concept known as Airspace™ which is now being offered to other members of Airbus’ commercial aircraft families.
The cabin’s quietness contributes to a relaxing environment, while the latest in-flight entertainment systems allow passengers to access hundreds of movies and satellite TV so that they may remain up-to-date with the world below. Also, there is free in-seat Wi-Fi and mobile phone connectivity. The overall ambiance of the cabins belies the fact that you are inside the confines of a cylindrical tube that will soon be hurtling through the upper atmosphere at near the speed of sound!
Manufactured in France, each A350-900 ULR costs about $317 million. The aircraft is built with 52 percent composites (carbon fiber reinforced materials), 20 percent aluminum, 14 percent titanium, and 14 percent steel. This aircraft boasts two highly advanced and newly designed GENX Jet Engines by General Electric. This new type of engine promises to be quieter and more fuel efficient than those of the competition.
On our flight from JFK to Singapore, the pilot chose the route over Europe and Asia rather than over the North Pole. Several of the flights I tracked in the weeks before we left went out through Gander just touching the tip of Greenland before heading over the North Pole and then continuing down through Siberia and China, almost in what appears on the map as a “straight line” just to the east of the Indian subcontinent and on to Singapore. My route was entirely different, and I kept a contemporaneous diary by reading into my phone every hour (when I was awake) and by taking a photo of the 3D map on my in-seat video. What follows is excerpted from that diary.
The huge A350-900 pushed back from the boarding jetway at JFK precisely at 11:40 p.m., which was the published time of departure. After sitting on the tarmac for what seemed an interminable length of time, the plane began a winding taxiing route to the departure point that is the most distant from Terminal 4. A light rain was falling and we finally got in line to wait our turn for takeoff. After 31 minutes from the initial pushback, at 12:11 a.m., the plane began its takeoff roll.
The flight followed the typical departure route North over Boston, St John’s, Alberton and just east of Goose Bay. By this time I had been served an excellent meal of scallops and shrimp that I had booked several weeks before the departure, the flight attendants began circulating through the cabin transforming each seat into a comfortable, flatbed. An almost full-sized pillow and stuffed comforter were also provided. So I put my phone and laptop on charge and promptly fell asleep.
When I first awakened, we were about six hours into the flight and were passing near
Nottingham, England. I followed the 3D-tracking of the flight while I nibbled on a snack of trail mix. I watched as the plane passed North of Amsterdam and near Chemnitz, Germany, and then over Chrudim in the Czech Republic. It dawned on me that many of the countries in Europe are no larger than some of the states in America.
Soon, I was again asleep. I next awakened around nine hours into the flight — almost halfway to Singapore. The flight tracker indicated we were crossing along the southern side of the Black Sea, near Trabzon, Turkey. Then we passed over the northern tip of the Caspian Sea. I remembered once, years ago, when I sailed on the Caspian during a visit to Baku, Azerbaijan.
At the end of the 10th hour of the flight, the flight tracker program indicated that we had traveled 5,900 miles and were passing just north of Tehran, Iran. Another light meal was being served and when finished, I discovered that we were still over Iran but now just 7,000 miles from JFK. I must have fallen asleep because the next time I checked the flight tracker display we were passing over Karachi, Pakistan.
Having flown along the southern tip of the Gulf of Karachi, I noted in my diary at 1:30 p.m. EST that we had traveled 7,833 miles since takeoff. As I wrote this note on my current status, we were passing just south of Ahmedabad, India. My next diary note was recorded at 2:40 p.m. when we began to fly over the Indian Ocean near Rajahmundry, India.
After 15 hours of flying and with alternating amounts of both tailwinds and headwinds, I have flown 8,903 miles with just under four hours of flight time remaining. After 16 hours of flying time, we were somewhere over the Bay of Bengal having flown almost 9,500 miles from New York where it was 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The plane is presently flying at 599 MPH at an altitude of 43,000 feet.
At about 4:30 p.m. EST, I passed over the Nicobar Islands which are 9,569 miles from JFK and about 832 miles from Singapore. Soon the plane nipped the northwestern end of Band Aceh, Sumatra which is 9,821 miles from JFK and only 661 miles from Singapore. The end of this 19-hour flight is finally in sight.
Promptly at 6:15 a.m. local time in Singapore, the giant Airbus A350-900 ULR pulled into the jetway at Singapore. Having departed New York just after midnight on Monday night, so actually very early Tuesday morning, March 14, I arrived in Singapore on Wednesday morning. What happened to Tuesday? It got lost when I had to set my watch forward 12 times because I traveled through 12 time zones. But no worries, I will have two Thursdays when, on my flight home, I cross the international date line. In fact, this is one of the miracles when crossing the Pacific toward the USA. I will arrive in San Francisco before I depart Manila for the 13-hour flight to the west coast of California. I must say that, at a minimum, in my view, this phenomenon qualifies as a minor miracle!
But this tiny travel “miracle” that results from crossing the international date line pales beside the genuine miracle of traveling nonstop to the other side of the world in just over three-quarters of a single day. Jules Verne would be astounded. His 18th-century dream of being able to go Around the World in 80 Days has been swallowed up in the blast of the jet age. Today, if a passenger could do without sleep, those 80 days would shrink to around one and a half days. Of course, if you could hop aboard the international space station, you could manage to circle the globe in 93 minutes. Jules Verne, no doubt, would have to coin a new word that stretches far beyond the word “miracle” when he saw his “80 days” shrink to an hour and a half.
Click here to see a video of the maps depicting the plane moving from JFK all the way to Singapore.