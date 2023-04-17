20230415 i58.jpg

From left are Elisa Brisco, Michael Helen Cave, Judith Glover, Scarlette Novak and Shirley Wynn. Cave and Wynn are both branch managers with Synovus.

Four different branches of Synovus Bank held a quarterly food drive for The I 58 Mission in Senoia. Over 300 lbs of food and paper products were collected.