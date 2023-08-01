Street photography exhibit to highlight First Friday

An exhibit of street images by renowned photographer Scott Areman will open at the Boyd Gallery in Newnan Friday.
Entitled “Brief Encounters,” the exhibit will be a retrospective of Areman’s street photography from the 1980s to the present.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
An exhibit of street images by renowned photographer Scott Areman will open at the Boyd Gallery in Newnan Friday.
Entitled “Brief Encounters,” the exhibit will be a retrospective of Areman’s street photography from the 1980s to the present.
The focus of his personal work is street photography and fine art portraits. His photographs are an engaging, candid vision of the serendipity and richness of life, with images originating from a personal connection and empathy with his subjects.
His projects range from a Brooklyn Hasidic Jewish neighborhood to Old Guard New York descendants to street photography in his travels.
“Street photography for me has always been about connecting – to other people, to myself, to the beauty of the places I photograph,” Areman said. “It’s an adventure that’s unplanned, in search of the found photograph. I love exploring, making connections and making pictures of it. I strive to create art that has a heart and shares the humanity and brief intimacies of street photography.”
Areman grew up in Long Island, New York. He credits his relationship with his shutterbug grandfather for his interest in photography. His portraits of his second grade classmates with their science projects is the first evidence of his passion for image-making.
Areman graduated from Cornell University and spent several months traveling in Europe doing street photography. This led to his being hired as a photojournalist in New York for The Bridgehampton Sun newspaper. At the time, he also began shooting long-term reportage and portrait-style documentary projects focused on human interest stories.
He worked for photographers such as Annie Leibovitz and Joyce Ravid on the path to establishing his own career.
Among his commercial clients are UPS, Microsoft, AT&T and Home Depot. Areman, who previously resided in Seattle and Atlanta, now lives in Newnan.
The Boyd Gallery is located at 14 E.ast Washington St., Newnan.