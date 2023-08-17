Fans at McMaster’s BBQ cheered as Steven Moore announced winning the Georgia Country Music Fest’s “Hometown Star” competition.
The win secured an opening slot for Moore and his band to perform Labor Day weekend at the Georgia Country Music Fest in Marietta.
“We get to play with so many legends,” Moore told the crowd. “We would love for y’all to come out and support us.”
The festival’s website said the event will “spotlight country music with an emphasis on red dirt country.”
The event will also feature the Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Jinks, Koe Wetzel and Jamey Johnson, along with 30+ national, regional, and local artists.
“We will perform three or four previously released original songs, but everything else will be unreleased,” Moore said. “Some of them will be songs we’ve never played live before.”
That does not worry Moore. In addition to his usual band, Moore said they will also add steel guitar and fiddle players to the lineup for the festival.
“It elevates it to a whole new level,” Moore said. “Those are two of my favorite instruments, and it will add a whole new sound to what we have now.”
These are the sounds Moore has loved since childhood.
Hometown roots
Moore grew up in Newnan listening to 1980s and 1990s country music.
He said he loves artists like Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn. Moore said while he draws inspiration from both artists, Jackson is one of his heroes.
"In my opinion, Alan Jackson sang some of the most relatable country songs ever,” Moore said. “People connected with everything he talked about. And being from the same hometown, it’s interesting to hear how things were and how they started to shift and to see how it is now. Almost every song he sings reaches a part of me that I’ve felt before and it just makes it that much more relatable."
Moore said his family isn’t filled with musicians, but the music always played.
“No matter where we were or what we were doing, there was always music,” he said.“My grandpa used to sing a little bit. I get a big chunk of that from him.”.
Moore started playing guitar when he was 9. He practiced performing in front of people by playing in church.
“I was super shy growing up and wasn’t comfortable talking to people,” Moore said.
He continued honing his guitar skills and began writing songs. Moore channeled his experiences into music, writing original songs he assumed would remain private – writing just for himself, he said.
But after an EF4 tornado carved its way through downtown Newnan in 2021 and Moore performed at a benefit concert for the people of his hometown.
Putting in the work
Moore’s first live performance led to additional invitations to perform, and the shy songwriter found himself playing and singing on stage – and, surprisingly, loving it.
“It’s changed me a lot as a person,” he said.
Moore said his father once told him, “It’s fine to be nervous, but they are here to listen to you.” That inspired the younger man to open himself up and give performances designed to draw the audience in, he said.
These days, Moore said, he enjoys sharing with fans, who seem especially drawn to the original songs he once thought he was writing only for himself.
“It’s not just some random words I strung together that I think sounds okay,” he said. “It’s part of my life and getting to spill that out. It’s just really, really neat.”
Chasing the dream
In the summer of 2021, Moore seized his dream and went to Nashville to record several original songs.
“It was my first trip ever to Nashville, the first time I’ve had anything recorded, my first time in a studio – it was my first time for all of it,” Moore said. “Half the time it was hard for me to string together a sentence. I was in another world. Those musicians brought it. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Moore returned home with his tracks and began booking additional performances, including a live release of his single, “Stuck.”
He received an unexpected note of encouragement from his No. 1 country idol.
During the release party, Jackson sent a special message to Moore: “Congratulations Steven. Keep chasing that neon rainbow.”
Moore said he doesn’t plan to stop chasing the neon rainbow any time soon.
An experience to remember
Moore said he loves performing and wants to give audience members an experience to remember.
“These people are here solely for country music and nothing else,” he said.
In addition to his original songs, the Steven Moore Band also performs covers of songs from artists like Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Jamie Johnson, Blake Shelton and even Dolly Parton.
Moore said he would love to have a career in music, but knows it won’t be easy.
“Tons of people never make it, so while I have the opportunity to do all this, I want to do it,” he said, “I don’t want to look back and wish I did. I want to take it as far as I can.”
As Newnan’s “Hometown Star,” Moore plans to keep the momentum going.
Opening doors
Moore’s upcoming performance at the 2023 Georgia Country Music Fest could open more doors for the Newnan native.
The “Hometown Star” credited with the most ticket sales will receive the inaugural Georgia Golden Boot Award. It will also ensure a slot at the 2023 Greenville Country Music Fest, the 2024 Georgia Country Music Fest, and 2024 Carolina Country Music Fest.
“That alone would open up three of the biggest doors we have ever known,” Moore said.
It is an opportunity Moore said he would love to have. Brooks & Dunn, one of Moore’s favorite groups, will headline the Greenville Country Music Fest.
“It is humbling, getting to open for some of these bigger artists,” he said.
But Moore said the real prize is being able to learn, listen and take advantage of every opportunity that comes from performing with such artists.
“These are some of my favorites in the game, and it still feels unreal that I [not only] get to hear them but get to play the same festival,” he said. “It’s going to be insane.”
Moore said he is humbled and excited by the opportunity.
“We are just going to keep playing, keep saying yes,” Moore said. “Ultimately, it is a great resume builder, saying we’ve been involved in this stuff.”
Moore is quick to credit fans with his success.
“I want to thank each and every one of (them),” he said. “I wouldn’t even be close to where I am without every single one of you.”
The Georgia Country Music Fest will take place Sept. 1-3, at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. The Steven Moore Band will perform on Sun. Sept. 3, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.georgiacountrymusicfest.com using the discount code STEVENMOORE. Tickets purchased before Friday, Aug. 25 using Moore’s code will serve as votes toward the Golden Boot Award and future performances.
For more information, visit Moore’s Facebook page or www.stevenmooremusic.com.