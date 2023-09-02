Steve Threlked was the second employee at Wesley Woods of Newnan, and after 26 years of service, he has earned the “key to retirement.”
Rewarding work
Threlkeld said prior to beginning his career at Wesley Woods of Newnan, a senior living community, he worked at a car dealership for several years and even owned a rental car business.
He said after losing his parents, he thought it would be special to be able to serve the residents of Wesley Woods.
“Some of them were my parents’ friends,” he said.
Threlkeld said he began as the plant manager. He said he was mainly in charge of housekeeping and maintenance, hiring staff and organizing the schedule. He was instrumental in the building process, because ground had just been broken for Wesley Woods when he began working.
Wesley Woods officially opened in January 1998.
He said he worked his way up in the company before permanently becoming the executive director of Wesley Woods five years ago. He has also served as interim executive director on three different occasions. Although he said was asked several times to take the executive director position permanently, he said he didn’t feel like he was ready.
“I was talked into it then,” Threlkeld said. “But I wouldn’t give anything for the experiences I’ve had out here. Even when changing a light bulb, they think you hung the moon. This is rewarding work.”
Threlkeld said he is going to miss the current residents and getting to know new ones.
“We had the first lady graduate of Georgia Tech as a resident here,” he said. “We’ve had numerous veterans here, and they had stories. I loved to hear those stories. We also had several residents that formed a dance group, The Dancing W’s, and they’d go to different civic clubs and perform.”
Threlkeld said he would also miss the staff.
“The staff here is very unique and all of them very compassionate about the work they do,” he said. “It really shows. You have to have the dedication to the things that they do. I surrounded myself with good people. I’d put our leadership team up against anybody in the retirement communities. I wish them all the best in the future to come.”
Threlkeld said he will miss coming to work every day.
“I loved what I did,” he said. “I want to say thank you to the residents for giving me the opportunity to work here and to serve them.”
Frances Goodson has been at Wesley Woods since it opened. She was instrumental in the interior design of the building. She said Wesley Woods is a great place to live.
“Steve was great and I am going to miss him,” Goodson said.
Goodson also celebrated her 100th birthday in January.
A celebration
The Wesley Woods community hosted a retirement celebration for Threlkeld on Aug. 28. Employees, family members and friends gathered for words of gratitude and presentations.
Bill Edwards, resident, said he’s known Threlkeld since 2017 when he moved in.
“This is a time to say thank you, that’s what it’s really about,” Edwards said. “It’s time for us to say thank you for your service. Anybody who sits in the place of leadership you’ve been sitting in is in a no-win situation. I know that and I understand that, and it’s not always easy. You’ve been graceful and faithful and you’re available.”
Edwards said the Wesley Woods staff and residents were a family that often looked to Threlkeld for direction.
“We’re grateful for your help every day,” Edwards said. “You have done many things that have made life good in this place over 26 years. Now you have told us it is time to retire, and you’ve earned it. You deserve it. And you can retire with our blessings and our gratitude for who you are, and what you have done in these 26 years of service in the Wesley Woods community.”
Terry Thompkins, the original executive director and first employee of Wesley Woods of Newnan, hired Threlkeld. He was also the last executive director.
“I can’t thank you enough for all the great things you have done here,” Thompkins said. “Your touch is over this entire building. I don’t regret hiring Steve one bit. When I left here, I was hoping Steve would be the executive director – he has done a great job. I’m proud of Steve and what he has accomplished here.”
Troy Jimerson, who also works at Wesley Woods, said Threlkeld was great to work with. He also commended Threlkeld’s family.
“Although he was planning to leave, they treated us (employees) to dinner,” Jimerson said. “They were showing love and charity to us. That’s the type of people they are.”
At the retirement celebration, Threlkeld addressed the crowd, thanking the staff, residents and his family.
“My grandson Parks, my wife Jenny and my daughter, Ellie, they’re my backbone … they’re my strength … thank you very much,” Threlkeld said.
Senior leadership of Wesley Woods – President and CEO Terry L. Barcroft and Chief Operating Officer Lauri Ann Brooks – also were present and presented Threlkeld with gifts and words of gratitude.
Threlkeld said he has no immediate plans after retirement. He said the past year has been difficult with health issues but he looks forward to certain upcoming milestones.
“I’m looking forward to helping raise my grandson,” he said. “My wife already has her honey-do list ready. We will celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary this month.”
Threlkeld’s final day was Thursday, Aug. 31.
Residents also named one of the courtyards in Threlkeld’s honor. Threlkeld was also presented with “the key to retirement.”
The celebration ended with refreshments and fellowship.