Sporting Event Honors Amateur Athlete Lewis Grizzard

As a boy, Lewis Grizzard relished any game played with a ball. I

 Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance Inc.

Enthusiasts of sports, journalists and local celebrities team up in the new Lewis Grizzard Games 2023 to honor the talented amateur athlete and sports editor from Coweta County who became best known for his pointed opinions, humor and writing.

To engage many age groups with the author, the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance Inc., which operates the museum dedicated to Grizzard, will inaugurate this new event. The Lewis Grizzard Games 2023 offers fans and average amateur athletes this series of sporting games and competitions, just like Lewis would have played.