Sporting Event Honors Amateur Athlete Lewis Grizzard

Enthusiasts of sports, journalists and local celebrities team up in the new Lewis Grizzard Games 2023 to honor the talented amateur athlete and sports editor from Coweta County who became best known for his pointed opinions, humor and writing.
To engage many age groups with the author, the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance Inc., which operates the museum dedicated to Grizzard, will inaugurate this new event. The Lewis Grizzard Games 2023 offers fans and average amateur athletes this series of sporting games and competitions, just like Lewis would have played.
As a boy, Grizzard relished any game played with a ball. In his youth at high school, he lettered in baseball and basketball. Organized sports or just pickup games with his buddies, Grizzard never lost his passion for sports.
As an adult, he was an avid golfer and tennis player. As a 23-year-old journalist, Grizzard became the youngest executive sports editor at the Atlanta newspapers.
In partnership with the Coweta County Parks and Recreation Department and the Coweta County Sports Hall of Fame, MCAA offers this just-for-summer fun series, the Lewis Grizzard Games 2023 including three events:
June 22, Kickoff at Sprayberry’s BBQ; June 23, Youth Games and June 24, Celebrity and Adult Games, all games will be played at Temple Avenue Recreation Complex in Newnan.
Games, competitions and spectating are free. On Thursday, June 22, beginning at 4 p.m., the Games will kick off with a celebration at Sprayberry’s Barbeque in Newnan.
The celebration will give visitors a chance to hear from some of Lewis’ friends about his childhood and love of all ball games, enjoy music and enter drawings for prizes.
Those who enjoy nostalgia can compete in a “Best Dressed 1950s-60s” costume contest. Three winners will receive a variety of prizes from local businesses. Diners can purchase delectables from Sprayberry’s BBQ that, according to Grizzard, is “simply the best barbeque joint on earth.”
On Friday, June 23, Youth Games will begin at the Temple Avenue Recreation Complex of the Coweta County Parks and Recreation Department.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., young ball players, 10-15 years of age, will compete in softball and basketball games and competitions. No skill level is required. These games are free and just for fun. However, all players must register to play. Players under 15 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Those who register and play will be entered in drawings for prizes.
The grand prize is a $250 gift card from Academy Sports. Registration info can be found on morelandadventure.com/events.
Saturday, June 24, Celebrity Finale and Adult Games will cap off the series of competitions. Sports journalists, writers, and local celebrities will play a final exhibition softball game. Adults who want to play ball will compete in softball and basketball competitions during the day. All activities are free but players must register. Registration info can be found on morelandadventue.com/events.
All those who register and play will be entered in drawings for prizes. The grand prize for the Adult Games is a $250 VISA gift card.
Visitors and players will find food for purchase and plenty of fun and music at both the Youth and Adult Games. Celebrating area athletes, the Coweta County Sports Hall of Fame will have a display on site honoring some of the exceptional athletes from the county.
The Lewis Grizzard Games 2023 is sponsored by the Moreland Cultural Arts Alliance which is the nonprofit organization operating the museum devoted to the native author, the Moreland Hometown Heritage Museum: A Tribute to Lewis Grizzard. The museum will open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Game Days, June 22-24, for visitors to see new personal items and sporting equipment on display from the author-athlete’s personal belongings. Visitors are welcome weekly 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and by appointment.
For more details: morelandadventure.com or 678-492-3161 or info@morelandadventure.com.
About Lewis Grizzard:
Born Oct. 20, 1946, Lewis M. Grizzard Jr. moved to Moreland with his mother at the young age of 7 after his parents divorced; he was born at Fort Benning, Georgia. Lewis attended Moreland Elementary School where his mother taught.
From a young age, Grizzard aspired to become a sports journalist. He was an avid athlete and admirer of every sport. Like his Army vet father, Grizzard excelled in basketball and baseball, lettering in both at Newnan High School.
Grizzard attended the University of Georgia on an academic scholarship and began his journalism career as a sportswriter; and quickly earned the desk of sports editor at the Atlanta Journal.
Grizzard always maintained his love of athletics as a player, commentator and even sponsor. He continued playing sports as an adult, mastering tennis and his beloved golf. Later in life, Grizzard organized and sponsored tournaments.
Most remarkably, Grizzard continued playing sports throughout his life with a serious congenital heart condition which resulted in many surgeries; he died after heart surgery at the age of 47 on March 20, 1994.
Best known for his humor and distinctive narratives based on his outspoken and unique point of view, Grizzard wrote a regular newspaper column syndicated in 400 newspapers and published 21 books,18 of which were New York Times Best Sellers. Lewis entertained audiences with his stand-up comedy and his sitcom performance in “Designing Women,” as well as writing and performing original music.
LEWIS GRIZZARD GAMES:
June 22-24
KICK-OFF
Thursday, June 22 4 p.m.
Sprayberry’s BBQ
229 Jackson St., Newnan, GA 30263
Music, prize giveaways and contests. Dine at Lewis’ favorite BBQ restaurant.
Ceremonies honoring Lewis Grizzard kick off a weekend of fun.
YOUTH GAMES:
Friday, June 23 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Temple Avenue Complex
Coweta County Parks & Recreation Dept.
39 Hospital Road, Newnan, GA 30263
Young athletes compete in Softball and Basketball Games and Contests.
FINALE
Lewis Grizzard Invitational Softball Game
Adult Games and Contests
Saturday, June 24 9am-1pm
Temple Avenue Complex
Coweta County Parks & Recreation Dept.
39 Hospital Road, Newnan, GA 30263
Sports journalists and area celebrities face off in this exhibition game, and adults play for fun and prizes.