20230503 NTC Spamalot 01

Featured in Newnan Theatre Company’s season finale, the musical comedy “Monty Python’s Spamalot” are the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls. From left are Kathryn Flint, Kathryn Irene, Jensen Bush, Emily Kimbell, Maria Aparis, ShaTia Driskell and Katelyn Miller.

Newnan Theatre Company will cap its 45th season with a two-weekend run of “Monty Pythons’ Spamalot.”

The mainstage production will run May 4-14, with showtimes Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.