A long gravel drive yields a few clues for the uninitiated: large piles of sawdust of varying ages, dotting the neatly mown sides.
The drive veers off into a clearly marked, unpaved parking area under the trees, from which visitors are directed to another graveled drive leading to a large shop building.
It’s the deliberate work of careful crafters – the South Metro Wood Turners.
Just as much thought has gone into arranging chairs, homemade snacks and safety equipment inside the building, where the group of artisans meets once a month for a few business items and a demonstration by one of its members.
Several dozen mostly retired folks are members of the organization, and about 30 regularly participate in its meetings and social events, according to current group president Vincent Iocovelli.
On this particular night, members were buzzing about a new project – creating wig stands for breast cancer patients from City of Hope Atlanta, who will participate in a wig giveaway in October.
COH representative Leslie Gable was at the meeting to describe the facility’s Cancer Fighters Corner, which among many other services provides breast cancer patients with donated wigs that have been professionally styled. To keep their wigs beautiful, the woodturners group will be creating wig stands to donate.
“With these wig stands, we’ll be able to kind of sweeten the deal for them,” Gable told the group. “We’ve never been able to offer these before. I’m sure it’s pretty costly to find these, so we really appreciate you guys donating to us.”
Several prototypes are on display at the meeting, and Steve Pritchard of Winston is on the agenda to demonstrate how to make them. From behind a protective plexiglass shield, Pritchard created the pieces while cameras broadcast his work on a screen above him.
It’s a pretty typical monthly meeting, minus the added excitement of a new project to donate, Iacovelli said. Every demonstration is inspiring.
“Last month, we had a demonstrator who was the past president of the group,” he said. “He made a bowl from a board – one board – and he cut it out and stacked it up. And he made a beautiful bowl from a single board.”
Wood turning is an ancient art, dating back many thousands of years. The earliest machines operated with reciprocal motion on primitive strap, bow and pole lathes. The method was first used primarily for turned wood bowls and other necessary household objects.
At the end of World War II, wood turning reemerged as a popular art form, according to the American Association of Woodturners. Artists like James Prestini and Bob Stocksdale created pieces that ended up in museums, attracting a whole new generation of people to dabble in the heritage craft.
The artists who are members of the South Metro group make everything from clocks, bowls and tiny toy animals to urns for pet cremains.
Iacovelli’s interest in the craft originated with a bowl that lived on his grandmother’s dining room table. The bowl, made by his father in the 1950s, held mixed nuts the extended family enjoyed with coffee, after dinner and before dessert, he said.
“I inherited that bowl, and in April 2021, I looked at that bowl and said I would like to remake it,” Iacovelli wrote on a vendor site for Newnan Market Days, where he occasionally shows. “Hopefully I can create a fond memory for someone with one of my bowls.”
Other woodturners have booths at local markets and fairs, but few try to fully make a living from their craft, Iacovelli said. But he decided to try his hand at it after leaving the corporate world.
“I’m finding it very challenging to make a living out of it,” he said. “I’m at a market every weekend. But most people do this as a pure hobby.”
Iacovelli makes beautiful bowls and household items from wood and resin, but often it’s not the wares but the stories that sell a piece. A bowl made of cigar boxes that held cigars smoked by his 84-year-old neighbor, for instance, or the piece made from flaming box elder.
One piece with an odd indention caught the eye of a shopper.
“There were two identical pieces, and the guy said, ‘There’s a missing chunk over here on this one,’” Iacovelli said. “I said, ‘Yeah, that’s the piece that flew off and hit me in the face.’”
While he is trying to make a living out of his craft, Iacovelli said he knows people who won’t even entertain the idea of taking money for their creations.
“I have a friend who has turned over 3,000 pens and he has never sold one of them,” he said. “He said he gives every one of them away.”
It’s a potentially dangerous craft, and not one that typically appeals to younger people, Iacovelli said. He has broken a finger, and a friend “retired” because he was in the early stages of dementia and didn’t trust himself with the machines and tools any more.
But despite the harsh realities, opportunities like the partnership with City of Hope Atlanta is enough to keep both hobby and business craftsmen and women interested in wood turning.
“I had just finished a wig stand and posted it on my Facebook page, and this one woman said her niece had died from cancer. She had lost her hair during treatment. And this woman said, ‘It’s wonderful that you are doing this!’”
For more information on South Metro Wood Turners, visit the group’s Facebook page.