Poverty does not discriminate, but for single mothers it carries an even greater weight.
For single mothers facing poverty, every day can feel like a losing battle. Without change, the cycle continues.
However, many women facing hardship do not realize the power to change lies within them. Life xperiences tell them differently, but Kavian Baker knows the power partnership and education can have over poverty.
“It’s so hard to be a mom. I’ve been there,” said Baker, founder of the nonprofit Sisters for Society.
Baker said her passion for these women is driven by her own experience as a single mother struggling to navigate the resources available to her. She founded Sisters for Society in 2015 to address these needs.
Her desire was to create a place where families facing financial hardship could navigate the barriers preventing them from reaching independence and self-sufficiency, she said, and today, her focus remains on building relationships with clients, assessing individual needs and surrounding clients with a community of support.
The goal of the organization is to help break the poverty cycle and empower clients to regain control of their lives and finances. The first year, Sisters for Society provided part-time support for four families. It now serves almost 300 families.
According to Baker, Sisters for Society “helps clients navigate resources in the community properly, without being dependent.”
The nonprofit also provides several in-house programs designed to fill the gaps that exist with traditional public assistance.
“We have active relationships with more than 10 community organizations providing critical services like youth entrepreneurship, housing for homeless, home repairs for disabled and elderly, and counseling for families,” Baker said.
And the availability of education programs continues to expand.
Breaking out
Shattering the bonds of poverty begins with shattering the lies that hold people captive.
Baker said she knows poverty is not permanent, because she escaped it. Her desire now is to lead others through the process while partnering with them.
But what is the key?
“Creating community and a safe environment where they feel safe and not judged,” Baker said. “There is no such thing as too much support. It’s more than just giving out a box of food and sending them on their way.”
Partnering with families is at the heart of her mission.
Sisters for Society’s Breakout Program allows for that continued partnership. It is an 18-month program that provides food, clothing and service goods, along with financial education. Clients “earn as they learn.”
“They shop every time they come to class, Baker said. “We encourage them to take the money they are saving and put it into a savings account or pay a bill.”
Over the course of the program, participants outline their goals and work with mentors and facilitators to accomplish them. They are encouraged to look within themselves and determine what goals they would like to set for the program.
Participants create vision boards and work toward their goals.
The program also gives them an opportunity to explore changing the way they speak to themselves and to their children. Poverty and single parenting can cause stress levels to increase exponentially, Baker said, and she wants to help participants change the way they see their situations and provide them with resources to make any necessary changes.
Healthy coping strategies are also a large part of the program.
Single parents rarely take time for themselves, according to Baker, but it is important that they do. Part of the program includes teaching participants how to prioritize their mental and physical well-being to strengthen how they parent.
“Sometimes you lose yourself in the process,” Baker said.
Sisters for Society takes a long-term approach towards those it serves.
“Real community impact comes from a commitment to understanding the mindset of those experiencing poverty,” Baker said. “We don’t judge them on their past but focus on their future.”
That focus allows participants to take control of their futures, and that includes reaching further into the community for more partnerships that can help guide the participants as they move forward.
For instance, a partnership with the Summit YMCA provides participants with memberships that give them access to afterschool programs.
Baker says this partnership allows participants to create bonds with the family and enjoy physical activity together. It gives them access to resources they may not have in their home environment and provides parents with a safe place for their children.
Sisters for Society’s partnership with the Coweta Pregnancy Center provides participants access to a parenting class focused on the challenges associated with it. The curriculum explores topics like parenting, kindness, overcoming shame, creating courage and raising resilient kids.
The Breakout Program encourages participants to see the world through different options. It also equips them with the tools, education and resources needed to move forward into self-sufficiency – particularly where finances are concerned.
By the end of the program, participants will have saved at least $1,000 in an emergency savings fund. For those who are experiencing poverty, this is a huge accomplishment, Baker said.
Participants do not walk this road alone. Volunteer mentors play a vital role in the journey, partnering with clients throughout the process to provide support and positivity, introducing participants to new perspectives and opportunities.
The program helps build life skills and resiliency and helps participants get out of the environment they have known and into a new one, creating new possibilities.
Lives changed
Recent participant Jasmine Partridge met Baker at a school backpack giveaway. She said she had no idea that simple interaction would lead to massive changes in her life and future.
Partridge enrolled in the Breakout Program and accepted the 18-month commitment. Over the course of the program, she said she encountered difficulties, but Baker was pivotal in encouraging her to not give up.
“She was there with me every step of the way even when it got hard, and if I failed, she was still there to encourage me,” Partridge said. “She did not hold back. She encouraged me to move forward in my future and helped show me the way. Miss Kavian means a lot to me.”
In May, Sisters for Society celebrated Jasmine and the other participants who recently completed the Breakout Program.
“These ladies are equipped with tools and resources to continue their journey,” Baker said, praising their hard work and dedication.
Baker said she is eager to begin enrolling new participants.
Roadblocks to success
The Breakout Program currently has a waitlist and is in need of additional mentors, which Baker said are the greatest need. She said she hopes to partner with 10 people willing to partner with the women enrolled in the initiative.
The commitment for mentors is two hours, once a week, based on the mentor’s schedule and preferences. Classes are offered in the mornings, afternoons, evenings and weekends. Volunteer needs are urgent and training is provided.
“The curriculum is already there – we just need people willing to walk with participants,” Baker said, adding she is looking for mentors “who are passionate about making a difference and willing to commit the time and energy to helping others.”
For more information about volunteering with Sisters for Society or becoming a mentor for the Breakout Program, visit https://sistersforsociety.org.
