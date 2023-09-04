Over 140 volunteers participated in 20 community projects during the recent #ServeCoweta event.
Groups from nine different churches participated, including a group from EMC and students from UWG in Carrollton.
At the kick-off rally at Greenville Street Park, volunteers were given t-shirts, cooling towels, and treated to an energizing breakfast.
Poplar Road Chick-fil-A provided chicken biscuits and Kroger at Merchant Crossing brought cases of water and bananas to add to the coffee and other items for volunteers, according to Melanie Reeves, RiverLife executive director.
Nonprofit partners came out to promote their upcoming volunteer opportunities and showcase their mission. These included: More Music Foundation, Family Patterns Matter, Coweta Community Foundation, Affinis Hospice, Clothes Less Travelled, Children's Connect Museum, Sparrow's Closet, Hope Revisited, and Sister's For Society.
Volunteers served 7 individuals/families needing home repair, 7 needing yard work, and one still affected by downed trees from the 2021 tornado, which was used as a training site for Newnan FUMC's Early Response Team.
Additionally, volunteers served One Roof, Hope Revisited, Walk of Faith ReStored, Children's Connect Museum and Habitat Restore.
“It was a hot day, but our community came together to serve and love their neighbors,” Reeves said.
RiverLife connects volunteers to meaningful opportunities to serve year-round and plans to host two #ServeCoweta events in 2024, one in the Spring, one in the Fall.