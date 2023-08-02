On Aug. 26, local volunteers will fan out throughout Coweta County to help their neighbors. But first there must be volunteers.
In 2018, local nonprofit RiverLife started #ServeCoweta, an event that brings area residents together for one day to help other local residents with things like yard cleanup, exterior home repair and wheelchair ramp access, according to the RiverLife website.
#ServeCoweta was so successful, in 2018 and 2019 it was a quarterly event, said Melanie Reeves, executive director of RiverLife. The biggest event drew about 160 volunteers, she said.
Then the pandemic hit, followed in 2021 by a tornado. #ServeCoweta became a way to organize volunteers for the tornado response.
“We focused all of our manpower on tornado relief,” Reeves said.
But this year, it’s time to bring #ServeCoweta back, she said.
The event will be fun, according to organizers. When people register, they pick their project, Reeves said. It might be building a ramp or cleaning a yard. But it also could be baking cookies and delivering them to first responders in the area, or sorting donated clothes.
RiverLife has a list of things that people can do or they can create their own project based on their interests and skills. The point is to do it together, as a community, Reeves said. That’s why there is the kickoff at Greenville Street Park that morning. There, the volunteers will receive their green T-shirts, and, even though they are moving on to their own projects, they will be a visible part of a group.
Also at the kickoff, RiverLife’s nonprofit partners will be on hand to display other opportunities for volunteers. So that the volunteers might find some other way they want to help their community.
“What we’re doing is trying to promote serving,” Reeves said.
Individuals and families and groups are invited to register at livetheriverlife.com/servecoweta. A nonprofit that would like to co host can visit the same website to sign up.