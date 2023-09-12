Grab your grills and head to the fair for the annual Coweta Cattlemen’s Steak Cook-off.
The Coweta Cattlemen’s Association was founded in 1949 and is the oldest association in Georgia’s 159 counties.
According to the website, the association is committed to the cattle industry and the promotion of beef. It is a strong supporter of Coweta’s youth and the community, officials say.
Each year, the association hosts a steak cook-off on the last Saturday of the Kiwanis Coweta County Fair.
The contest is open to residents of Coweta County 10 years or older. Professionals in the food service industry and employees of national or state beef industry organizations are not eligible to enter.
The contest is limited to 15 contestants each year. Competitors will check in with the coordinator upon arrival and ereceiv a number. They are also provided a form for their recipe or other comments about their entry.
Steaks are provided by the Cattlemen’s Association, and preparation time starts at 6 p.m. Marinating and seasoning must be completed by 6:20 p.m. Steaks must be on the grill by 6:30 p.m and ready for judging by 7 p.m.
All entries must be grilled on gas or charcoal grills for the competition, and contestants are responsible for providing their own grills.
Along with the steak, contestants must also make a side dish. All dishes must be original and owned exclusively by the contestant.
The steaks will be worth a maximum of 60 points for taste, 10 points for ease of preparation and 30 points for appearance.
Prizes will be awarded immediately following judging by a representative of the association. The prizes are $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.
“This year, they will also be awarded a one-year membership to the Cattlemen’s Association,” said Ron Chamberlain, president of the Coweta Cattlemen's Association.
The youngest person ever to win the Coweta contest was 18-year-old Adriana DeSantos. She was later awarded a scholarship from the association.
The competition will be on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m at the Pavilion behind the Exhibit Hall at the Coweta County Fairgrounds..
For more information, visit https://www.cowetacattlemens.com/cook-off/.