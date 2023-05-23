A Ceremony of Remembrance will be held at the Senoia City Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor the men and women of the U.S. military who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation’s freedom.
The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the cemetery on Stallings Road.
Guest speakers will be Senoia City Manager and veteran Harold Simmons and Sen. Matt Brass. Senoia Mayor Dub Pearman and Senoia resident and veteran Holly Killebrew will emcee the event.
The color guard will be provided by the JROTC from East Coweta High School, led by Maj. Peter Merrill. Jonathan Leak will play the bagpipes and “Taps” will be played on the bugle by Senoia Council member Dale Reeder.
Makayla Harper from East Coweta High School will lead the National Anthem and “God Bless America.” Eagle Scout Gus Kennedy will assist with the ceremony as well.
Scheduled to appear, weather permitting, is the Full Throttle Formation Team, the largest precision formation airshow team in America. The pilots are all aviation professionals with more than 300,000 total hours of flight experience in military and commercial aircraft.
They fly “Van's Aircraft” experimental aircraft, many of which were built by the pilots who fly them.
The Ceremony of Remembrance is sponsored by the Senoia Downtown Development Authority. The public is welcome to attend, and those attending are advised to bring chairs.