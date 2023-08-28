This weekend, several Senoia porches will become stages for local musicians as PorchFest makes its return for a second year.
The forecast for this Sunday is 90 degrees and sunny and on the historic streets of Senoia there will be music and the aroma of delicious food and the scents of hand crafted artisan wares wafting through the air.
The porches of Senoia will be alive with music from 20 different local bands and musicians. Genres of music include country, bluegrass, rock, soul, jazz and 80’s hits.
Event organizer Evan Stitt says, “We had over 60 bands or musicians apply to play this year. Apparently the word about last year’s hugely successful inaugural event spread amongst the local musicians. We were thrilled to have so many quality acts to choose from. They all want to share their talent and love of music with the people of Coweta, Fayette and Spalding counties.”
PorchFest Senoia is a free event from 3 - 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 3rd. This year’s event will feature
20 performances on 14 stages, including The Vinyl Birds, Kris Youmans Band, Rongo and Friends, Sweet Grass Sally and Oak Grove Baptist Church Ministries, The Neal Wauchope Trio, Joiner Brothers, Mostly 80’s Band, Broken Strings, The Sundreamers, Julia Bell, The Outfield Clover, The Venus Kings, Line Creek Bluegrass, Emily Boone Music, Mary Martin, Taylor Ryan Band, Brad Freeney, The Clark/Phillips Band, and Deni Phoenix and the Fervor.
In addition to the live music, Curious Kitchen and Bar, Maguires and a great selection of food trucks will provide food and drinks to purchase. 13 selected artisans will be selling their handcrafted wares in the Artist Alley. A Kids Corner will feature face painting, outdoor games and fun crafts for young music lovers.
PorchFest is a pedestrian event. The streets where PorchFest will take place will be closed to all automobile and golf cart traffic. Attendees are encouraged to park in downtown Senoia and walk to the porches and stages. Walking shoes and folding chairs are recommended. No outside coolers may be brought into the performance perimeter.
A VIP concert will be held on the grounds of the Gin Property located near the Senoia Post Office. Enthusiastic local performer Cowboy Noyz will warm up the crowd starting at 7:00 PM, with the headline dance band, FLUX, starting at 7:30 PM.
Tickets for the VIP concert which is sponsored by Peachtree Oral and Facial Surgery Tickets for the outdoor concert are $10 and may be purchased online at www.enjoysenoia.com or at the Senoia Welcome Center. Tickets will be sold at the gate. Bring a chair for rests between dances.