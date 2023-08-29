20230624 PorchFest.jpg

Oak Grove Baptist Church Choir performs at Senoia PorchFest 2022

 Photo courtesy Susan Stitt

This weekend, several Senoia porches will become stages for local musicians as PorchFest makes its return for a second year.

The forecast for this Sunday is 90 F and sunny, and on the historic streets of Senoia, there will be music and the aroma of delicious food and the scents of handcrafted artisan wares wafting through the air.