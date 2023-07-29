20230729 Fishing Derby.jpg

Participants line up along the east side of the main lake at Marimac Lakes Park at a previous fishing derby hosted by the Senoia Optimist Club. This year's derby is scheduled for Sept. 16, and registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

 Photo courtesy Senoia Optimist Club

The Optimist Club of Senoia will host a free fishing derby for kids on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Marimac Lakes Park in Senoia.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the derby is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. The catch-and-release derby is for youth from 5-15 years old. At least one parent or legal guardian must be present with each participating child.