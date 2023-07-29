The Optimist Club of Senoia will host a free fishing derby for kids on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Marimac Lakes Park in Senoia.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the derby is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. The catch-and-release derby is for youth from 5-15 years old. At least one parent or legal guardian must be present with each participating child.
Prizes will be awarded for various categories, including largest fish and most fish caught. Participants will be eligible for other prizes as well. A limited amount of fishing equipment – including rods and reels, and bait – will be available from the Senoia club.
Members of the Optimist Club along with other volunteers will be on hand to register the participants, act as judges and provide first aid if necessary. A free lunch will be provided by the Mashburn Agency of Farmers Insurance.
Marimac Lakes Park is located near the intersection of Pylant Street and Georgia Highway 16. The lake is adjacent to the local library. Parking is available at the lake park and at the north end of the library parking lot.
To volunteer for the fishing derby or other projects sponsored by the Senoia Optimist Club, submit an inquiry on the club's Facebook page or email senoiaoptimistclub@gmail.com .