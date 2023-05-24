Atsugi. Japan - Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Vilma, a native of Senoia, Georgia, serves the U.S. Navy in Japan.
Atsugi. Japan - Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Vilma, a native of Senoia, Georgia, serves the U.S. Navy in Japan.
Vilma attended East Cowetta High School and graduated in 2008. He joined the Navy 13 years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I want to travel and explore the world,” said Vilma. "I also wanted to use the educational benefits for college."
Today, Vilma serves as a culinary specialist with Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi.
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Senoia.
“One of the lessons I learned in Senoia is to get to know people before judging them,” said Vilma. "It has made a difference in how I work with people."
According to Navy officials, NAF Atsugi empowers forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to military members and their families.
Vilma serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence," said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. "Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend - across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being."
As a member of the Navy, Vilma is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to our national defense because we protect many countries with resources that they don't have,” said Vilma.
As Vilma and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means that I get the opportunity to help people,” said Vilma.
Vilma is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my mom,” added Vilma. "She is always available to talk to me when things get difficult."