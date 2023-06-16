Local Senoia food truck will be part of four food truck professionals – the Goliaths – competing against five food truck rookies to win $50,000.
Lisa Thiffault – owner of Lisa’s Creperie in Senoia – and her teammates, Miranda Moore and Ally Marlow, will compete in the 16th season of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” premiering June 18.
Lisa’s Creperie is one of four professionals competing in the show’s newest season.
Born in France, Thiffault’s business was inspired by a family recipe that has been passed down for generations.
“I started my business because of my love for French crepes,” Thiffault said. “I have traveled the world and have tried crepes all over the nation. When I was in the military, I could never find a good crepe. So, once I got out of the U.S. Navy, I moved to Senoia, and Lisa’s Creperie was born,” she said.
She said the love she has for leading her team motivated her to keep growing her business.
“Giving these young employees a good work environment is something I never had growing up and providing that for them is a blessing in itself,” Thiffault said.
Thiffault will showcase her skills as both a chef and a team leader on “The Great Food Truck Race.”
The show, hosted by Tyler Florence, welcomes seven teams of brand new food truck operators to compete for $50,000. Each week, they travel to a new town and are challenged to “outsell the competition” by incorporating distinctly Western flavors into their menu. At the end of each challenge, the team that earns the least will be eliminated.
For the first time in the show’s history, four food truck pros will compete against five food truck rookies to earn the grand prize. The season is set to take place in Los Angeles, the center of the food truck movement.
To kick things off, each team will showcase a dish that defines their business. Teams will then race to the baseball fields where they will serve Little League baseball players and their families with a visit from the LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.
They will be challenged to use Chef Antonia Lofaso’s well-known dishes as inspiration for their own cuisine, create social media content to promote their business, and cook for guest judges including Chef Jet Tila, Chef Joe Sasto and the show’s previous winner, Señoreta’s Evanice Holz. Lastly, in a head-to-head finale, one team will be awarded the $50,000 grand prize.
“This season’s unique twist really delivers and while you may think the food truck pros have the advantage, the energy and talent of the up-and-coming rookies make for a level playing field,” says Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.
Thiffault’s crepe recipe is a family secret that has been passed down for generations. After retiring as a Navy helicopter pilot, she decided to open a restaurant and food truck using her family’s recipe. Moore, her head chef, has worked in the culinary industry for more than 15 years. The newest addition to their team is Marlow, the team’s cook.
“Competing in the show was such an honor and amazing experience,” Thiffault said. “All of the teams were true culinary professionals from different cultures and the competition was fierce. This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch our journey.”
“The Great Food Truck Race” airs on Food Network on Sundays at 8 p.m.