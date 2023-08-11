20230812 Senoia Blood Drive 1.jpg

Ruth Bruner, seated, gave blood for the first time in May when she was visiting from Texas. She is pictured with her sister, Jean Cotton, who is a member of Senoia UMC and the Senoia Optimist Club.

The upcoming blood drive for the Senoia area has been rescheduled by the American Red Cross and will now be held on Monday, Aug. 14 from 3-7 p.m. at Senoia United Methodist Church.

This blood drive is co-sponsored by the church and the Optimist Club of Senoia. Those unable to donate blood are encouraged to notify others who may be able to donate. One blood donation can help save up to three lives.