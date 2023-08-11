The upcoming blood drive for the Senoia area has been rescheduled by the American Red Cross and will now be held on Monday, Aug. 14 from 3-7 p.m. at Senoia United Methodist Church.
This blood drive is co-sponsored by the church and the Optimist Club of Senoia. Those unable to donate blood are encouraged to notify others who may be able to donate. One blood donation can help save up to three lives.
“Famous” grilled cheese sandwiches will be served again at the upcoming blood drive. This may especially help some of the donors who may want to give blood around dinner time.
The American Red Cross has made some changes that are aimed at bringing in more donors. The organization announced an eligibility change that results in allowing some people to give blood who previously could not do so. In alignment with new FDA guidelines, the American Red Cross has updated its donor eligibility for variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease related to mad cow disease.
• The Red Cross has eliminated the deferral of donors who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France from 1980 to 2001, who were previously considered to have geographic risk of possible exposure to vCJD.
• The Red Cross has also eliminated the deferral for individuals who received a blood transfusion from certain European countries from 1980 to present.
Those who have questions about their donor record can contact the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 866-236-3276.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment for the upcoming blood drive either by signing up online (http://www.redcrossblood.org/give) or by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). If the appointment schedule is full, walk-ins may not be able to donate.
Senoia United Methodist Church is in the historic district of Senoia and is located at 229 Bridge St., at the intersection of Seavy and Bridge streets.
These blood drives are normally held on the first Monday of every quarter. The next one is planned for Nov. 6. For more information, email senoiaoptimistclub@gmail.com or visit the Senoia Optimist Club Facebook page.