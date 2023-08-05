If you’ve attended a veterans event in Coweta County in the past 30 years, you’ve likely run into G.D. Hendrix.
At 6-foot-2, with a beaming smile, he’s hard to miss.
For decades, he’s organized Veterans Day and Memorial Day programs in Newnan, along with other events designed to bring the community together.
“He’ll be the one doing all the work,” lifelong friend and fellow National Guardsman Joe Crain Sr. said with a laugh.
“I’ve never known anyone as selfless as G.D.,” Crain said. “He is just the most giving person I have ever met.”
In addition to his work with veterans, Hendrix works to encourage students to develop life skills such as public speaking and critical thinking, and to grow their sense of patriotism through outreach events with the American Legion.
Hendrix looks for opportunities to serve.
“He looks for ways to help, rather than looking for how others can help him,” Crain said. “Nothing pleases G.D. more than to do something for you – not the other way around.”
Hendrix will soon be celebrating his 90th birthday in the community he has served and called home his entire life.
The early years
Hendrix was born on Aug. 4, 1933, in the small town of Arnco. The second of seven children, he grew up in a tight-knit family where commitment, hard work and dedication to others was valued.
“His mother and daddy were the finest people you’ll meet,” Crain said.
It is from these humble beginnings that Hendrix’ course was set.
The family attended Sargent Baptist Church, a congregation Hendrix still belongs to. In 76 years of membership, he’s served as a deacon, teacher, Sunday School superintendent and royal ambassador.
Sargent Baptist Church is also where G.D. first met Catherine “Kitty” Adkisson. He was 3 at the time, and smitten from the moment he saw her. She took a bit longer to convince.
Kitty grew up in the neighboring town of Sargent, two miles from Hendrix’ house. As they got older, it was a distance he happily walked several times a week to visit the woman he loved.
While Hendrix was attending college in Atlanta, he continued to make the commute back home to see Kitty. In a 2015 story, his brother Edward told The Newnan Times-Herald Hendrix would work a full day, attend school at night, study, cut hair on the side and still make time to go see Kitty several times a week.
His persistence paid off, and the two were married on Feb. 27, 1954, three months before he graduated from what is now Georgia State University.
The couple had a son and a daughter and were married 65 years before Kitty’s passing in 2019.
Service to God and country
Six months after marrying Kitty, Hendrix enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was sent to Quantico, Virginia for Officer Candidate School.
It was the first and only time Hendrix and Kitty were separated during their marriage. She accompanied him to each future post.
In addition to OCS, he also completed the U.S. Army Officers Armor School and studied at both the Air War College in Alabama and Command and General Staff College in Kansas.
A 30-year veteran, Hendrix served in the Marine Corps, National Guard and Army Reserves before retiring in 1984.
Crain recalls encountering Hendrix, who was commander with the National Guard in Newnan, during his time there.
“G.D. was just so nice,” Crain said with a laugh. “You usually can’t say that about a commander.”
Crain and Hendrix have remained friends long after completing their service commitments. Crain said Hendrix is good at seeing what needs exist and finding ways to meet those needs.
“He is a true champion,” Crain said.
Dedication to others
Hendrix has continued serving his fellow service members, veterans and their families through his volunteer work with the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion.
Hendrix is also a member of the Disabled American Veterans and Marine Corps League. He has spent decades honoring veterans for their service and contributions because they matter to him.
In 1994, Hendrix visited with one of four remaining World War I veterans in a local nursing home, presenting the veteran with a commemorative coin celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War I.
“When I started to leave, I gave him a salute, and with tears rolling down his face, he said, ‘Thank you for honoring me as a veteran. God bless you,’” Hendrix recalled in a Times-Herald story.
People matter to Hendrix, and they always have, family and friends said. He organizes events designed to appreciate those who have served others.
One such event, the “Old Timers National Guard Reunion,” occurred in May. The group is open to anyone who has served in the local unit, not just “old timers.”
The event brings veteran guardsmen together for a meal and plenty of storytelling. It also recognizes those who have passed away. Fellowship is the key to many such events.
“A bunch of us put it on, but G.D. does all the work,” Crain said.
Hendrix tends to organize events designed to bring people together. It’s something he is passionate about, according to Crain.
“He is welcoming to everyone he meets and genuinely enjoys encountering people,” he said. “He is unbelievable. He enjoys giving his time to help anybody.”
High honors
Over the past three decades, Hendrix has served as chaplain for the American Legion Post 57 in Newnan. For 29 years, he served as chaplain for the fifth district American Legion.
In 2010, Hendrix was elected as national chaplain for the Sons of the American Legion. He also served 10 years as district chaplain and 10 as state chaplain for the group where he is a charter member.
In 2016, Hendrix was named Coweta County Veteran of the Year. That year, he served as grand marshal of the Veterans Day parade in Newnan and was recognized in a speech by Tim Smith, commander of American Legion Post 57.
“We know G.D., and he’s always in the street wanting to help somebody,” Smith said. “You can’t think of a better person who took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States. He has served his nation but came home and served his community and continues to serve.”
For Hendrix, all prior achievements paled in comparison to being named Veteran of the Year in his hometown.
“I am so deeply honored to have this honor presented to me,” Hendrix said at the time. “This is the greatest honor because It’s from you. It’s from my hometown, and I thank you for it.”
In February 2023, the Georgia POW/MIA Committee awarded Hendrix a certificate of recognition and sincere appreciation for his work and service in advancing American Legion programs.
American Legion literature states their organizations “place high importance on preserving our American traditions and values, improving the quality of life for our nation’s children, caring for veterans and their families, and perhaps most importantly, teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship.”
Hendrix embodies each of these qualities and has spent a lifetime abiding by them and encouraging others, according to Veda Brooks, commander of Newnan American Legion Post 57. Brooks said Hendrix has earned the praise and gratitude of the community he has served for so long.
“He has poured out, supported and mentored so many veterans and children in Coweta County,” Brooks said. “He deserves to see how many people love and appreciate him.”