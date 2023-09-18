Newnan
Hometown Novel Nights
Sept. 21, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Come join us and meet some amazing, local authors as we "Fall into New Books" for the new season and discuss all things writing. Special guests will include Katherine Nichols, G.A. (Gabby) Anderson, Birdy Rivers, and D.K. (Dee) Marley. Hear how they created their works, find out what inspires them, discover who they are, and how their experiences have been culminated in their books. Hosted by local author Scott Ludwig and T.M. Brown. Books by the presenters may be available for sale. For more information, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
The Nixon Centre presents Jasmin Arakawa
Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Hailed by Gramophone for her 'characterful sparkle', concert pianist Jasmin Arakawa has performed widely in North America, Central and South America, Europe, China and Japan. A prizewinner of the Jean Francaix International Music Competition, she has been heard at Carnegie Hall, Salle Gaveau in Paris and Victoria Hall in Geneva, as well as in broadcasts of the ABC Australia, BBC, PBS and Radio France. She has appeared as a concerto soloist with the Philips Symfonie Orkest in Amsterdam, Orquestra Sinfonica de Piracicaba in Brazil, and numerous orchestras in the United States and her native Japan. Other performance highlights include guest artist appearances at the Toronto Summer Festival, Ribadeo International Music Festival in Spain, Bicentenaire de Chopin in Switzerland, Scotiabank Northern Lights Music Festival in Mexico, Festival de Musica de Camara in Peru, Festival Internacional de Musica Erudita de Piracicaba in Brazil, Dame Myra Hess Concert Series in Chicago and Distinguished Concerts International New York. For more information, call 770-254-2787 or visit thenixoncentre.net .
Newnan
NTC presents: ‘Misery’
Sept. 21 - 24, 8 p.m., 3 p.m. Sunday matinee
“Misery” follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does. For tickets or more information, call NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit www.newnantheatre.org .
Newnan
Lunch and Learn: The Story of Historic Bellevue
Sept. 22, 11:30 a.m.
Grab a lunch and come to the Carnegie Library for a presentation with Airforce Veteran Stacy Hummer into local history of a national historic landmark. Built in 1853–1855, the historic Bellevue mansion in LaGrange, Ga., was the home of Senator Benjamin Harvey Hill. Regarded as one of the state’s finest examples of Greek Revival architecture, it was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1973 and is open to the public as a museum today. Registrants are invited to bring their own lunch to the event. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Program begins at noon and ends at 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Fall Art Walk
Sept. 22, 5 - 9 p.m.
The Art Walk Event is our celebration of local art, and is hosted twice a year in Downtown Newnan! Visitors can expect to stroll through over 25 locations and see the work of at least 40 artists, and you will find a wide variety of art styles and mediums.
The Vault Gallery: Newnan Art Walk
This fall's Art Walk exhibition at The Vault Gallery features Brian Rego's observation-based paintings. Rego is winner of the 2023 Blackwell Prize in Painting. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Stop by and see us at The Vault, inside the Wadsworth Auditorium.
Newnan
Gold Star Family Day
Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
Join VFW Auxiliary Post 2667 at Veterans Memorial Park to honor the families of fallen heroes. Luminaries will be lit at dusk along with a memorial ceremony.
Newnan
Literary Circle Book Club
Sept. 25, 10 a.m.
Join the Literary Circle Book Club at the Newnan Carnegie Library. The September book title is “Wingwalkers” by Taylor Brown. Registration is required. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.