Newnan
MIA/POW Ceremony
Sept. 15, 11 a.m.
The ceremony honoring those who were held captive and returned as well as those who remain missing from past conflicts will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Temple Avenue and Jackson Street.
Newnan
KNB Paper Shredding
Sept. 16, 8 a.m.
Onsite Paper Shredding will be available in the Newnan City Hall Parking Lot at 25 LaGrange St. The first three bags (13-gallon white trash bags) or banker boxes are free for City of Newnan and Coweta County residents only. There is a $3 per bag or box fee after first 3. Out-of-county residents will be charged $5 per bag or box. Call the Keep Newnan Beautiful office at 678-673-5505 with any additional questions regarding events or fees. Messages left are sent to email. This allows staff to return calls even when they are not in the office. You can also email directly to knb@newnanga.gov .
Newnan
Coweta Safety & Wellness Expo
Sept. 16, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cornerstone UMC will be hosting a huge Coweta Safety & Wellness Expo on Saturday, September 16 from 10 am to 4 pm. This is a free event that is open to the public. Besides the keynote speaker, meteorologist Johnathan Stacey from Fox 5 News, there will be more than a dozen other presentations and exhibits occurring concurrently during the day. In addition to the presentations, a limited number of flu shots (requiring proof of insurance and a government-issued I.D.) will be offered by a licensed pharmacist. A bloodmobile will be on campus, as well as demonstrations on both adult and child CPR, and health screenings. Cornerstone United Methodist Church is located at 2956 Sharpsburg-McCollum Road in Newnan. More information can be found at bit.ly/cumcwellnessexpo .
Newnan
Hometown Novel Writers Association: Writing Workshop
Sept. 16, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Join the Newnan Carnegie Library and Hometown Novel Writers Association for special guest Meghan Leith of Booklogix as she presents two special sessions: "Don't Get Ripped Off While Publishing" and "Publishing a Book? Avoid These Top 10 Mistakes!" Whether pursuing traditional or some form of nontraditional publishing, this will be a highly informative workshop for writers or first-time authors. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Crochet Exhibit at the Carnegie
Sept. 18, 1:30- 4 p.m.
Join the Newnan Carnegie Library for a special drop-in viewing of the wonderful creations and projects
from those who participate in the weekly Crochet program. The craft fair is an opportunity for the public to view their work. Online registration is required for this event. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Mobilize Recovery Bus Tour
Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Celebrate National Recovery Month with us!! Coweta FORCE will be one of the 43 stops in communities across the state during the Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia Bus Tour. Come sign the wrapped "Mobilize Recovery" Tour Bus! There will be free food at food truck vendors for the first 200 attendees. We will also have a live band, free T-shirts, speakers from law enforcement, city/county/state government, recovery and ally speakers, resource tables and more. Foundation Church will host the bus. Coweta FORCE is working in partnership with Georgia Council for Recovery, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, and the Clinton Foundation to celebrate that Recovery is Real. There will be a designated area for community partners and service providers to set up booths. This is a free, community-wide, family friendly event for everyone.
Newnan
Lunch and Learn: The Story of Historic Bellevue
Sept. 22, 11:30 a.m.
Grab a lunch and come to the Carnegie Library for a presentation with Airforce Veteran Stacy Hummer into local history of a national historic landmark. Built in 1853–1855, the historic Bellevue mansion in LaGrange, Ga., was the home of Senator Benjamin Harvey Hill. Regarded as one of the state’s finest examples of Greek Revival architecture, it was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1973 and is open to the public as a museum today. Registrants are invited to bring their own lunch to the event. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Program begins at noon and ends at 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Fall Art Walk
Sept. 22, 5 - 9 p.m.
The Art Walk Event is our celebration of local art, and is hosted twice a year in Downtown Newnan! Visitors can expect to stroll through over 25 locations and see the work of at least 40 artists, and you will find a wide variety of art styles and mediums.
The Vault Gallery: Newnan Art Walk
This fall's Art Walk exhibition at The Vault Gallery features Brian Rego's observation-based paintings. Rego is winner of the 2023 Blackwell Prize in Painting. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Stop by and see us at The Vault, inside the Wadsworth Auditorium.
Newnan
Gold Star Family Day
Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
Join VFW Auxiliary Post 2667 at Veterans Memorial Park to honor the families of fallen heroes. Luminaries will be lit at dusk along with a memorial ceremony.