Senoia
Senoia Farmers Market
May 13, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Senoia Farmers Market, located at 40 Travis St., is a community-oriented marketplace located in the town of Senoia, Georgia. The market features a variety of local farmers, food producers, artisans, and craftsmen who come together to sell their goods and connect with the community. The market takes place every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., from March to December. At the Senoia Farmers Market, you can find a wide selection of fresh produce, including fruits and vegetables, herbs, and flowers. There are also local food producers selling homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and other artisanal products. The market also features handmade crafts, such as pottery, jewelry, and textiles. In addition to shopping, the Senoia Farmers Market offers a variety of community events and activities. Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities. The market is a popular gathering place for locals and visitors and provides a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for anyone looking to connect with the Senoia community and support local businesses.
Senoia
Senoia Garden Tour: Champagne in The Garden
May 13, 1-5 p.m.
We are looking forward to seeing you all for a stroll through secret gardens in beautiful Senoia while you enjoy champagne, listen to live music, see plein air artists capturing the beauty of the garden, and meet friends along the way. Treat your mom for Mother’s Day or surprise your special someone to a beautiful day. Purchase tickets at thegardenclubofsenoia.com . Tickets can be picked up in Senoia at The Lighting Studio or Ashley's Garden from April 15 until the day of the tour. All proceeds will go to the Garden Club of Senoia’s beautification fund. We volunteer our time and share our talents to beautify Main Street, and preserve our historic gardens and parks.
Newnan
Artz N’Park
May 13, 7 p.m.
Presented by Southern Arc Dance Theater, Artz N'Park is a free annual dance, music and art festival at Greenville Park in downtown Newnan that celebrates diversity in all aspects of the arts. This event provides an exciting experience for both performers and audiences of all ages. Bring a friend, the family, a picnic, and enjoy an evening sunset with the arts. For more information, visit www.artznpark.org .
Newnan
The Joy of Container Gardening
May 16, 2:30 p.m.
Interested in container gardening, why we do it or how, or gardening topics in general? Well please join us as we dig deep into this ever growing and popular way of gardening with professor Chan Thong. He is an international speaker, author, a volunteer with the UGA Master Gardener program, and former CEO and co-founder of Leadership Development International (LDi). His interests in gardening go back to his childhood when he helped his mother grow tropical plants on a rooftop. Let's learn, grow, and have fun in the garden!
Newnan
Pastries with Parents
May 18, 10-11 a.m.
Join the Carnegie Library for a special hour with parents and caregivers. There will be pastries, juice and a special craft that caregivers and child can do together. For children 2 to 5 years old and their caregiver. Spaces are very limited. Registration begins May 11th through Eventbrite. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Hometown Novel Nights
May 18, 6:30 p.m.
Join local authors Scott Ludwig and T.M. Brown with the Hometown Novel Association at the Newnan Carnegie Library to discuss "Georgia Authors Rock," and hear from some amazing local authors who rock the world of readers and writing. Special guests will be John Pruitt, Helen Stine, Angela McRae, and Stephen Childs. Hear how they created their works, find out what inspires them, discover who they are, and how their experiences have been culminated in their books. Books by our presenters may be for sale thanks in part to the Corner Arts Gallery. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.