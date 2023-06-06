Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
June 7, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
The Coweta Farmers Market offers local produce and meat from local farms and gardens as well as other items. Throughout the season, you will find eggs, honey, beef, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, squash, onions, radishes, carrots, kale, green beans, cucumbers, cut flowers, jams, jellies, biscotti, bread, cakes, pies, plants as well as unique, handmade arts and crafts made by local artists. The market is located at the Asa Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Avenue, Newnan, and will be open each Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The Coweta County Farmers Market is coordinated by the University of Georgia’s Coweta County Cooperative Extension office. For more information, contact Kim Ullom at 470-593-6647.
Newnan
Candy Sushi
June 8, 2 p.m.
Join us at the Carnegie Library to make fun candy sushi creations. Space is limited. Registration is required and will begin two weeks before the program. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Coweta County and the Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation. There are new registration guidelines for 2023: If you end up being unable to make it to a program you have registered for, cancel your registration on Eventbrite or call the Carnegie. After three no-shows without canceling, you will no longer be able to register for summer programs but be placed on the waitlist and will only be able to attend if we have space open up. Registering for the program signals your acceptance of these guidelines. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Summer NewnaNights
June 8, 6 - 9 p.m.
This monthly summer event series at Greenville Street Park during the months of June-August takes place on the second Thursday of the month from 6- 9 p.m. with live music, food trucks, and fun! This month’s featured musician will be Sara Greer.
Newnan
Drug Free Coweta Meeting
June 9, 10:30 a.m. - Noon
Drug Free Coweta’s guest speakers Aubrie Pankua and Charlotte Spell will present Marijuana Informational Training at the Newnan Coweta Chamber of Commerce, located at 23 Bullsboro Drive. The goal of Drug Free Coweta is to raise community awareness about the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs, specifically opioids, and reduce the misuse and abuse through the implementation of prevention strategies. For more information, contact Drug Free Coweta at drugfreecoweta@gmail.com or 770-716-2797.
Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
June 10, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
Newnan
Family Field Day
June 10, Noon - 3 p.m.
Come to Resurrection Lutheran Church for an old-fashioned family field day, with free games like 3-legged race and balloon toss, but also checkers and connect four at our pavilion for folks that prefer to play games with "less exertion.” There will be a BBQ lunch and cookies for sale. Resurrection Lutheran Church is located at 1250 Lora Smith Road. For more information, call RLC at 770-254-8833.
Newnan
Magic at The Wadsworth
June 11, 4 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Newnan presents Magic at the Wadsworth, a fundraiser for Hope Global Initiative. Bring the kids for a fun-filled afternoon with singing, dancing, comedy, and magic all in one place. Bring the family, have a blast, and make a positive impact in our community. Tickets are available online at www.EventBrite.com.
Newnan
BYA Presents: Growing and Caring for Happy & Healthy Indoor Plants
June 13, 7 p.m.
The Coweta Master Gardener Extension Volunteers will host David Brown, greenhouse manager and floral designer for Hills and Dales Estate for a presentation on "Growing and Caring for Happy & Healthy Indoor Plants" at the Coweta County Extension Office, located at 255 Pine Road. The presentation is free to attend, but you must register to be entered into the drawing for door prizes, usually plants or gardening supplies. For more information, call 770-254-2620 or visit coweta.extension@uga.edu.