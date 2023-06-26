Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
June 28, 8:30 a.m.-noon
The Coweta Farmers Market offers local produce and meat from local farms and gardens as well as other items. Throughout the season, you will find eggs, honey, beef, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, squash, onions, radishes, carrots, kale, green beans, cucumbers, cut flowers, jams, jellies, biscotti, bread, cakes, pies and plants, as well as unique, handmade arts and crafts made by local artists. The market is located at the Asa Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Ave., Newnan, and will be open each Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The Coweta County Farmers Market is coordinated by the University of Georgia’s Coweta County Cooperative Extension office. For more information, contact Kim Ullom at 470-593-6647.
Grantville
Breaking Bread Together
Weekdays, Noon
The Grantville Branch Library will provide free, nutritious meals at no cost to children in the communities. Come on out, fellowship, and share a healthy meal at the library with friends. All ages are welcome. Space is limited to 70 participants per session. For more information, call the library at 770-683-0535.
Newnan
Teen Pottery Workshop
June 29, 2-4 p.m.
Join us at the Carnegie Library for a Teen Pottery Workshop with Ms. Tammy. Space is limited and registration is required via Eventbrite. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Market Day
July 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Monthly Market Day is hosted by Main Street Newnan on the first Saturday of every month from March-December, around the courthouse square in downtown Newnan, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market showcases a variety of handmade, homemade and homegrown products created by local artisans, artists and farmers. The market will feature more than 50 unique booths with new vendors and one-of-a-kind items each month. Market favorites include fresh locally grown produce, honey, jams and jellies, salsa, pottery, art, children’s clothing, hand-woven baskets, leather products, fresh baked goods, handcrafted furniture, birdhouses, wood-art, fiber-art, wreaths and floral design. The market is open to the public, and there is no charge for admission.
Pickin' on the Square occurs simultaneously around the courthouse square during Market Day. Come experience the vernacular sounds of local musicians playing acoustic music around the courthouse lawn. All musicians with an acoustic instrument are invited to join and play.. Pickin’ on the Square is a fantastic networking opportunity for musicians to collaborate with other artists and welcomes all genres of music and skill levels. Musicians typically arrive after 10 a.m. and play until around 2 p.m. However, there is no dedicated time for this event.
Grantville
World Adventures
July 3, 1:30 p.m.
Come learn about exotic places and different cultures through literature and activities. This program is geared towards kids ages 5-12 years. Space is limited to 20 children per session. For more information, call the library at 770-683-0535.
Newnan
Movie Monday at Powell Branch Library
July 3, 2 p.m.
Bring a blanket and we'll supply the popcorn and a drink. Space is limited to 20 moviegoers per movie screening. Monday’s movie is “The Lego Movie,” which is rated PG for some spicy language. Call the Powell Branch Library if you need assistance registering or for more information at 770-253-3625.
Newnan
Fourth annual Firecracker Fun Walk
July 4, 8:30 a.m.
Whether you want to walk a block, one mile, 2 miles or a 5K, come join the annual Firecracker Fun Walk.. No medals will be awarded. It's just a time of fun and fellowship. Suggested donation is $40. Proceeds from the face will go to the nonprofit organization The NEST, which provides shelter for the homeless in our community during the winter months. We will also “Invade the Parade” and walk with the Fourth of July Parade at 9 a.m., joining at the Veterans Park on Temple Avenue. For more information, contact Joy Barnes at 404-328-5699
Newnan
July 4th Parade
July 4, 9 a.m.
Celebrate Independence Day during the Fourth of July Parade. The parade will begin at Veterans Memorial Park (Temple Avenue Park) at 9 a.m. and will end at Greenville Street Park.
Newnan
Let Freedom Ring! July 4th Fireworks at the Fairgrounds
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Come “Let Freedom Ring!” with the Rotary Club of Newnan at the Coweta County Fairgrounds on the Fourth of July with the annual Independence Day Fireworks. The gates open at 5 p.m., the band starts playing at 6 p.m. and fireworks blast off at 9:30 p.m. Parking space is limited – once at capacity, cars will be turned away. No personal grills or alcohol will be allowed. Be sure to bring your own chairs. Onsite will be the Tactical Smoke, Biscuits and Burritos and Eatz by Backroads food trucks, and Foundation Church will be giving away ice cream. We will have the traditional Rotary Club concessions available with cold drinks, popcorn, hamburgers and hot dogs. Credit cards and cash will be accepted. Free celebration gear will be distributed while it lasts. Text “fireworks23” to 67283 to be auto-enrolled in reminders and updates.