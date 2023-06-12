Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
June 14, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
The Coweta Farmers Market offers local produce and meat from local farms and gardens as well as other items. Throughout the season, you will find eggs, honey, beef, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, squash, onions, radishes, carrots, kale, green beans, cucumbers, cut flowers, jams, jellies, biscotti, bread, cakes, pies, plants as well as unique, handmade arts and crafts made by local artists. The market is located at the Asa Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Avenue, Newnan, and will be open each Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The Coweta County Farmers Market is coordinated by the University of Georgia’s Coweta County Cooperative Extension office. For more information, contact Kim Ullom at 470-593-6647.
Newnan
Adults-only Bingo
June 15, 2:30 p.m.
Join the Newnan Carnegie Library for some Bingo! Win prizes, bring friends, build our community while playing a fun game that we can all enjoy. Register online via Eventbrite. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Cuddle Kitty Cat Cafe Adoption Event
June 15, 4-7 p.m.
Come to the Historic Train Depot in downtown Newnan for a cafe-themed cat adoption event and fundraiser benefiting the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society. Presented by Harris Headley of Boy Scout Troop 47 as his Eagle Scout project.
Newnan
Summer Wined-Up
June 16, 5-9 p.m.
The Summer Wined-Up is downtown Newnan’s annual wine-tasting event. Individual tastings occur at a different downtown business, where guests should expect to perform a “wine walk” that moves through over 30 host locations. For more information, visit https://www.mainstreetnewnan.com.
Newnan
Jazz in The Park
June 16, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz in the Park is back for the summer! Kicking it off are the mesmerizing vocals of Karla Harris on Friday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. This event is free in Newnan's Greenville Street Park so grab a blanket, pack a picnic, and bring the whole family for live music, food trucks, and fabulous fun! In the event of rain, the event will move indoors to the Wadsworth Auditorium, located at 25 Jefferson Street. For more information follow us on FB, IG, & Twitter – @NewnanCAC.
Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
June 17, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
Newnan
‘Love From Landon’ Fundraiser
June 17, 5 p.m.
This fundraiser for the NICU Parent Club, sponsored by the Coweta County Accountability Court, will take place at Greenville Street Park with food trucks, fun, and great music featuring Kris Youmans Band, Jeanine Duke, Aaron Watkins Band, and John Hensley. For more information, contact Jennifer Barnett, Accountability Court manager at jbarnett@coweta.ga.us.
Newnan
Juneteenth Celebration
June 19, 12 - 6 p.m.
Come celebrate Juneteenth at First Avenue Park, 24 1st Avenue, Newnan with music, live entertainment, cultural exhibition, vendors and games for children. For more information, call 740-807-1506 or visit www.eyoatl.org.
Newnan
NCAA Annual Juried Member Art Exhibition
June 20, 6 - 8 p.m.
Artist Reception Location: Nixon Centre for the Performing and Visual Arts (in the black box gallery), located at 1523 Lower Fayetteville Road, Newnan. The exhibition celebrates the creative spirit and diversity of our local artisans. For our artist members, it is an opportunity to speak with and share their talents with a broader audience. For our guests, it is an opportunity to view and purchase beautiful works of art by artists they otherwise would never know. Proceeds from this event enable the NCAA to continue to support our artist members and to ensure our annual Student Scholarship educational programming within the Coweta County School System.