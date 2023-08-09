Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
The Coweta Farmers Market offers local produce and meat from local farms and gardens as well as other items. Throughout the season, you will find eggs, honey, beef, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, squash, onions, radishes, carrots, kale, green beans, cucumbers, cut flowers, jams, jellies, biscotti, bread, cakes, pies, plants as well as unique, handmade arts and crafts made by local artists. The market is located at the Asa Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Avenue, Newnan, and will be open each Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The Coweta County Farmers Market is coordinated by the University of Georgia’s Coweta County Cooperative Extension office. For more information, contact Kim Ullom at 470-593-6647.
Newnan
Paper Art with Rae Duncan
Aug. 10, 10 a.m.
Rae Duncan’s workshops are always fun and participants not only create their own unique décor piece but have the skill to create more for themselves, friends and family. This month’s theme is “Dreams Fly.” Workshops are always free but space is extremely limited, so register early. Call the Central Library for more information or if you need assistance registering. 770-683-2052 x 8605.
Newnan
Summer NewnaNights
Aug. 10, 6-9 p.m.
Monthly summer event series at Greenville Street Park during the months of June-August takes place on the second Thursday of the month from 6 - 9 p.m. with live music, food trucks, and fun. This month’s featured musician will be The Expectations.
Newnan
The Importance of Being Earnest
Aug. 17-20, 8 p.m. (Sunday 3 p.m.)
Oscar Wilde's classic is a delight from the first cucumber sandwich on as Jack's double life catches up with him. The problems are resolved in an extremely charming and quite unexpected way as Jack and Algernon discover the importance of being earnest while answering to the name of Ernest. For more information, call NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit www.newnantheatre.org .
Newnan
iSweat Red 5K Walk/Run and 1-mile Mental Health Walk
Aug. 19, 8 a.m.
The iSweat RED 5K Walk/Run and 1-mile Mental Health Walk is a virtual or in-person event that promotes physical and mental health awareness. Sponsored by the Troup-Coweta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., which is a private, nonprofit organization that provides assistance and support in local communities throughout the world. The iSweat RED initiative promotes physical and mental health awareness in the community by educating and encouraging community members to take an active role in their health. The American Red Cross will also host a Blood Drive during this event. There will be events set up in the park for children, including face painting and more. For more information, email TCACDST.PMH@gmail.com .