Newnan
The Importance of Being Earnest
Aug. 24-27, 8 p.m. (3 p.m. Sunday)
Oscar Wilde's classic is a delight from the first cucumber sandwich on as Jack's double life catches up with him. The problems are resolved in an extremely charming and quite unexpected way as Jack and Algernon discover the importance of being earnest while answering to the name of Ernest. For more information, call NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit www.newnantheatre.org.
Sharpsburg
Sharpsburg Book Fair Fundraiser Dinner & Silent Auction
Aug. 25, 6-8:30 p.m.
The Sharpsburg Book Fair Fundraiser Dinner & Silent Auction will benefit the Coweta FERST Readers Foundation. Enjoy a delicious spaghetti and meatball dinner, cold drinks and mouth-watering desserts. Stroll up to Sharpsburg's Old Town Library and enjoy its book sale. Return to the community center for a program featuring special guest authors and local celebrities. From 6-8:30 p.m., enjoy bidding on the silent auction baskets chock full of donated gifts and items. Help support childhood literacy while enjoying a fun evening. Visit https://hometownnovel.com to register and pay for your dinner tickets. For more information, email mike@hometownnovel.com.
Newnan
#ServeCoweta
Aug. 26, 8 a.m.
Starting in 2018, RiverLife, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, began hosting community-wide service days for volunteers in Coweta County. In 2021, in response to the March 26th EF4 tornado, RiverLife launched #ServeCoweta into ongoing volunteer service opportunities for relief and recovery efforts. RiverLife continues to coordinate and lead opportunities for volunteers to create a meaningful experience for those serving and to safely and respectfully meet the needs of those served. The next service date is Saturday, Aug. 26. To participate, visit www.servecoweta.com to sign up for an opportunity to serve. The group will meet in Greenville Street Park at 8 a.m. for the event kickoff.
Palmetto
Free CPR and First Aid Class
Aug. 26, 8 a.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, YourTown Health will be offering a free CPR and first aid course at its Palmetto QuickCare location at 507 Park St., Palmetto. YourTown Health invites members of the community to learn first aid and basic life support skills for breathing and cardiac emergencies. This includes CPR, AED and obstructed airways for adults, children, and infants. An instructor will lead the class through lectures and hands-on skills sessions. All of those who complete the course will receive certification. To register, call 770-463-4644 and ask for the CPR registration staff or visit the event registration page.
Newnan
Coweta County Farmers Market
Aug. 26, 8:30-noon
Your hometown farmers market since 1977, offering only locally grown produce and handmade items from local farmers, gardeners and vendors. The Farmers Market takes place at the Asa Powell Expo Center, located at 197 Temple Ave., behind the Waffle House. For more information and updates on produce availability, visit the Coweta County Farmers Market Facebook page.
Sharpsburg
Sharpsburg Book Fair
Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Want to discover how much literary talent lives in Georgia, especially in and around greater Atlanta and west central Georgia? After last year's inaugural book fair, there will be more than 50 authors participating this year. Saturday's Book Fair event is free to the public. Music, food trucks, and lots of authors with books for all ages and genres will occupy the grounds and A.O. Bridges Community Center. For more information, email info@hometownovel.com.
Newnan
The Other Night School: Anatomy of a Joke
Aug. 29, 6 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. lecture
Learn about the structure of a joke from an expert!
Anyone who's ever told a joke that bombed or laughed at the wrong time has felt the dark side of humor's inherent risks. Join Dr. Kevin Casper – associate professor of English and a former stand-up comedian – as he unpacks the powerful, community-congealing, soul-uplifting and uncontrollable force of laughter. The Other Night School offers the best university professors, the most captivating lectures and wine – without quizzes, pesky term papers, parking programs or tuition fees. Come be part of a dynamic learning environment with faculty delivering talks on important, intriguing and, yes, curious topics of interest to everyone. Free and open to the public. The University of West Georgia’s Newnan Campus is located at 80 Jackson St. Register at www.eventbrite.com.