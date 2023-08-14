Newnan
Invasion of Normandy
Aug. 17, 2:30 p.m.
Please come join us and our guest speaker as we visit the past and really take a look at the events of Normandy and its relations to World War II. Part of the Carnegie Library’s Adult Programs collection, guest speaker Willard Womack will lead a discussion of D-Day: the Normandy invasion. This event began a major turning point in World War II, which nine months later ended the war with Germany. We will cover the leaders, the soldiers, their equipment, impactful decisions, well-known and unknown stories, and trivia. For more information or help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
The Importance of Being Earnest
Aug. 17-20, 8 p.m. (Sunday 3 p.m.)
Oscar Wilde's classic is a delight from the first cucumber sandwich on, as Jack's double life catches up with him. The problems are resolved in an extremely charming and quite unexpected way as Jack and Algernon discover the importance of being earnest while answering to the name of Ernest. For more information, call NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit www.newnantheatre.org.
Newnan
Jazz in the Park
August 18, 7:30 p.m.
The Newnan Cultural Arts Commission is presenting Jazz In The Park at Greenville Street Park, featuring Robin Latimore. Latimore is the lead vocalist for her R&B band “Robin Latimore and Friends” and performs regularly with Joe Gransden and his 16-piece big band. She has shared the stage with jazz greats Rachelle Ferrell, Phil Perry, Maysa, Johnathan Butler, Michael Franks and Jeff Lorber. Grab some friends, grab a blanket and enjoy NCAC’s most popular (and free!) annual event. For more information, email newnancac@gmail.com.
Newnan
Tony Barnhart Breakfast Fundraiser
Aug. 19, 7:30 a.m.
Get a head start on the season and join the Coweta Samaritan Clinic at Central Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall for the 12th annual College Football Kickoff Breakfast featuring SEC Network's "Mr. College Football," Tony Barnhart! Will there be a three-peat for UGA? What are the effects of NIL and the Transfer Portal on this year’s college season? Come listen as Barnhart offers insider insights and forecasts winners and losers in the fast-approaching college football season. There will be a buffet breakfast presented by Truett’s Chick-fil-A, a raffle featuring awesome prizes, and a take-home serving of football insights … all while you’re helping your neighbors find the health care they need! For more information, visit https://cowetasamaritanclinic.networkforgood.com/.
Newnan
iSweat Red 5K Walk/Run and 1-mile Mental Health Walk
Aug. 19, 8 a.m.
The iSweat RED 5K Walk/Run and 1-mile Mental Health Walk is a virtual or in-person event that promotes physical and mental health awareness. Sponsored by the Troup-Coweta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., which is a private, nonprofit organization that provides assistance and support in local communities throughout the world. The iSweat RED initiative promotes physical and mental health awareness in the community by educating and encouraging community members to take an active role in their health. The American Red Cross will also host a Blood Drive during this event. There will be events set up in the park for children, including face painting and more. For more information, email TCACDST.PMH@gmail.com.
Sharpsburg
The Sharpsburg Market
Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Team Hungry is hosting The Sharpsburg Market at 105 Main St. in an effort to cultivate community in our local area. We dream of a place where students, parents, local businesses, and others in the community can do life alongside one another in love and support. There are local vendors with all kinds of wonderful goods for you to browse. Come and enjoy your Saturday in this gem of a town nestled not far from East Coweta High School. For more information, email sharpsburgmarket@gmail.com.
Newnan
Annual Beer, Bourbon & Wine Tasting 2023
Aug. 19, 5 p.m.
Join us at the Historic Train Depot in Newnan on Saturday, Aug. 19 for our annual Beer, Bourbon & Wine Tasting Event benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coweta County. The evening starts at 5 p.m. and will be filled with good drinks, better friends and a full silent auction. The event will feature tastings of some of the finest offerings of beer, bourbon and wine. The silent auction will feature items and experiences for everyone to enjoy and will be paired with a live Cork Pull featuring numerous fine wines. Come share a drink (or two) with some old friends, or maybe make a couple new ones. Make sure to browse our sponsorship opportunities to become more involved and advertise your business or organization to hundreds of Coweta County citizens. To become a sponsor, purchase tickets or make a donation, visit https://bgcma.org/beerbourbonwine/. For more information, contact Dami Saliu at dsaliu@bgcma.org.
Newnan
